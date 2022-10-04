Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Call Notice of Annual Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting - 11/04/2022

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

Publicly Held Company

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ) 17.281.106/0001-03

NIRE 31.300.036.375

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING (ESM)

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG hereby informs the cancellation of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting (ESM) scheduled to be held on October 25, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., according to the Call Notice published in the Official Gazette of Minas Gerais on the edition of September 24, 2022, page 42, and on the O Tempo newspaper on the edition of September 24, 2022, page18, as the meeting was postponed. The shareholders of COPASA MG are called to meet at the ESM to be held on November 4, 2022 at 10 a.m., at the Company's headquarters at Rua Mar de Espanha, 525, Santo Antônio, in the City of Belo Horizonte, State of Minas Gerais, to resolve on the following Agenda:

Election of an effective member of the Fiscal Council to fulfill the remaining term, due to resignation, with indication of the controlling shareholder, State of Minas Gerais.

According to CVM Resolution No. 81/2022, the Company informes that participating in this ESM may be in person, or in a partially digital way (remote) or through the Bulletin of Remote Vote, as instructed below:

shareholders who choose remote participation must request the Investor Relations Unit, by e-mail ir@copasa.com.br, up to 48 (forty-eight) hours before the ESM, the link and access data to the digital platform. The request must be accompanied by the relevant documentation. for participation through the Remote Voting Bulletin, shareholders must send their Voting Ballots, according to the model made available by the Company, through: (i) their respective custody agents; (ii) the depositary financial institution responsible for the service of the Company's book-entry shares (Bradesco S.A.); or (iii) directly to the Company, in compliance with CVM Resolution No. 81/2022.

In order to facilitate the Shareholders access to the Meeting, it is requested that the following documents be delivered to the Company's headquarters, to the attention of the Investor Relations Unit, until 01 November 2022:

statement or proof of ownership of shares issued by Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3) or Bradesco SA, the institution providing services for the Company's book-entry shares; (ii) for those who are represented by proxy, a power of attorney with observance of the applicable legal provisions (Article 126 of Law No. 6,404/1976).

As of the present date, the documents related to the matter to be discussed at the ESM, now called, are available to the shareholders, at the Company's headquarters, at the electronic address ir.copasa.com.br and on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3), in accordance with Law No. 6,404/1976 and CVM Resolution No. 81/2022.

Belo Horizonte, October 03rd, 2022.

André Macêdo Facó

Chair of the Board of Directors