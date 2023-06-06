Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Individual Position - Company, Subsidiaries and Affiliates - May 2023*
FORMULÁRIO INDIVIDUAL
Negociação de Valores Mobiliários pela própria companhia, suas controladas e coligadas
Em 05/2023
( ) ocorreram somente as seguintes operações com valores mobiliários e derivativos.
não foram realizadas operações com valores mobiliários e derivativos, sendo que possuo as seguintes posições dos valores mobiliários e derivativos.
Denominação da Companhia: CIA SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS-COPASA MG
Nome: COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
CPF/CNPJ: 17.281.106/0001-03
Qualificação:
Saldo Inicial
Valor Mobiliário Derivativo
Ações
Características dos Títulos
ON
Valor
Mobiliário/Derivativo
Características dos
Títulos
Valor Mobiliário Derivativo
Ações
Características dos Títulos
ON
Sales 2023
6 988 M
1 422 M
1 422 M
Net income 2023
1 122 M
228 M
228 M
Net Debt 2023
3 320 M
676 M
676 M
P/E ratio 2023
6,99x
Yield 2023
5,37%
Capitalization
7 580 M
1 543 M
1 543 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,56x
EV / Sales 2024
1,54x
Nbr of Employees
10 659
Free-Float
49,7%
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
19,99 BRL
Average target price
18,73 BRL
Spread / Average Target
-6,28%
