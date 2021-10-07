Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Material Fact | ARSAE MG

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03

MATERIAL FACT

Pursuant to CVM Resolution 44/2021, Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it will appeal the decision regarding the disclosure made by the Minas Gerais State Water and Sewage Services Regulatory Agency (ARSAE- MG), stating that COPASA MG would have to return approximately R$130 million to users from the

municipalityofBeloHorizonte(DocumentLink: http://arsae.mg.gov.br/images/documentos/gfe_rf_2021_007_fisc_faturamento_belo%20horizonte.pdf), COPASA MG will appeal because the temporary suspension of sewage collection pumped into the Treatment Station was caused by natural events (Force Majeure), as a result of heavy rainfalls, which also led State Emergency Decrees 33, 35 and 38 to be issued, all of which in January 2020.

Belo Horizonte, October 7, 2021.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer