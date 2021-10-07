Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Material Fact | ARSAE MG

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG
PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY
COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75
CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03
MATERIAL FACT
Pursuant to CVM Resolution 44/2021, Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it will appeal the decision regarding the disclosure made by the Minas Gerais State Water and Sewage Services Regulatory Agency (ARSAE- MG), stating that COPASA MG would have to return approximately R$130 million to users from the
municipalityofBeloHorizonte(DocumentLink: http://arsae.mg.gov.br/images/documentos/gfe_rf_2021_007_fisc_faturamento_belo%20horizonte.pdf), COPASA MG will appeal because the temporary suspension of sewage collection pumped into the Treatment Station was caused by natural events (Force Majeure), as a result of heavy rainfalls, which also led State Emergency Decrees 33, 35 and 38 to be issued, all of which in January 2020.
Belo Horizonte, October 7, 2021.
Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 21:56:03 UTC.