Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Material Fact - (CEO)

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG
PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY
CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ/MF): 17.281.106/0001-03
MATERIAL FACT
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG, according to the provisions of CVM Resolution 44/2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the public in general that at an extraordinary meeting held today, the Company's Board of Directors resolved to start looking for a new CEO, as required by its controlling shareholder, according to an Official Letter received on June 16, 2022.
Mr. Carlos Eduardo Tavares de Castro, current CEO, shall remain in office until the nomination of his successor.
Belo Horizonte, June 17, 2022.
Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
