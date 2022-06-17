Log in
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Material Fact - (CEO)

06/17/2022 | 09:53am EDT
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ/MF): 17.281.106/0001-03

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG, according to the provisions of CVM Resolution 44/2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the public in general that at an extraordinary meeting held today, the Company's Board of Directors resolved to start looking for a new CEO, as required by its controlling shareholder, according to an Official Letter received on June 16, 2022.

Mr. Carlos Eduardo Tavares de Castro, current CEO, shall remain in office until the nomination of his successor.

Belo Horizonte, June 17, 2022.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 13:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
