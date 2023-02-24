Advanced search
    CSMG3   BRCSMGACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS

(CSMG3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:06:00 2023-02-24 pm EST
14.81 BRL   +2.85%
05:58pCompanhia De Saneamento De Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Regular Dividends for 2023
PU
05:58pCompanhia De Saneamento De Minas Gerais : Material Fact - Dividend Policy
PU
02/10Companhia De Saneamento De Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Election of Executive Board Member
PU
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Material Fact - Dividend Policy

02/24/2023 | 05:58pm EST
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

REGULAR DIVIDENDS FOR 2023

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais COPASA MG hereby informs its shareholders that the Board of Directors, at the meeting held on this date, determined that the distribution of Regular Dividends, for the year 2023, will be 50% (fifty percent) of Net Income, adjusted by the decrease or increase of the amounts specified in items I, II and III of art. 202 of Federal Law No. 6,404/1976, as Interest on Equity IOE and/or dividends.

Belo Horizonte, February 24th, 2023.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 22:57:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 966 M 1 150 M 1 150 M
Net income 2022 723 M 139 M 139 M
Net Debt 2022 3 227 M 622 M 622 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,00x
Yield 2022 4,71%
Capitalization 5 460 M 1 053 M 1 053 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 10 620
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 14,81 BRL
Average target price 17,64 BRL
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Eduardo T de Castro Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Augusto B Berto Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
André Macêdo Facó Chairman
Ricardo Augusto S. Campos Chief Technology & Environmental Officer
Guilherme Frasson Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS-8.16%1 061
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-3.77%26 162
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED4.51%6 957
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED2.50%2 625
SJW GROUP-4.64%2 385
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED10.85%1 487