Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Material Fact - Dividend Policy

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS COPASA MG
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75
CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
REGULAR DIVIDENDS FOR 2023
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais COPASA MG hereby informs its shareholders that the Board of Directors, at the meeting held on this date, determined that the distribution of Regular Dividends, for the year 2023, will be 50% (fifty percent) of Net Income, adjusted by the decrease or increase of the amounts specified in items I, II and III of art. 202 of Federal Law No. 6,404/1976, as Interest on Equity IOE and/or dividends.
Belo Horizonte, February 24th, 2023.
Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
