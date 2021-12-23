Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais
  News
  Summary
    CSMG3   BRCSMGACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS

(CSMG3)
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Material Fact | Investment Program - 2022 to 2026

12/23/2021 | 04:47pm EST
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ/MF): 17.281.106/0001-03

MATERIAL FACT

2022 to 2026 - Investment Program

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors, at the meeting held on December 15th, 2021, approved the multi-year Investment Program, referring to the Parent Company, projected for the period from 2022 to 2026, as detailed in the table below:

Multi-year Investment Program - 2022 to 2026

Year

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Projected Amount (R$ million)

1,395

1,410

1,600

1,600

1,410

Belo Horizonte, December 23rd, 2021.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 21:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
