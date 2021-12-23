Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Material Fact | Investment Program - 2022 to 2026

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ/MF): 17.281.106/0001-03

MATERIAL FACT

2022 to 2026 - Investment Program

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors, at the meeting held on December 15th, 2021, approved the multi-year Investment Program, referring to the Parent Company, projected for the period from 2022 to 2026, as detailed in the table below:

Multi-year Investment Program - 2022 to 2026

Year 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Projected Amount (R$ million) 1,395 1,410 1,600 1,600 1,410

Belo Horizonte, December 23rd, 2021.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer