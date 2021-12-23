Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Material Fact | Investment Program - 2022 to 2026

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75
CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ/MF): 17.281.106/0001-03
MATERIAL FACT
2022 to 2026 - Investment Program
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors, at the meeting held on December 15th, 2021, approved the multi-year Investment Program, referring to the Parent Company, projected for the period from 2022 to 2026, as detailed in the table below:
Multi-year Investment Program - 2022 to 2026
|
Year
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Projected Amount (R$ million)
|
1,395
|
1,410
|
1,600
|
1,600
|
1,410
|
|
|
|
|
|
Belo Horizonte, December 23rd, 2021.
Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
