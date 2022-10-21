Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais
  News
  Summary
    CSMG3   BRCSMGACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS

(CSMG3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-21 pm EDT
15.69 BRL   -0.25%
04:40pCompanhia De Saneamento De Minas Gerais : Material Fact - Issue of Debentures
PU
10/04Companhia De Saneamento De Minas Gerais : Call Notice of Annual Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting - 11/04/2022
PU
09/30Companhia De Saneamento De Minas Gerais : Call Notice of Annual Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting - 10/21/2022
PU
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Material Fact - Issue of Debentures

10/21/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03

MATERIAL FACT

ISSUE OF DEBENTURES

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG (B3: CSMG3), pursuant to CVM Resolution

held today approved the contracting of a long-term credit transaction through the 17th public issue of simple, unsecured debentures, not convertible into shares, under a firm guarantee regime (as per CMN Resolution 4,995/2022), in a single series, for public distribution, in the amount of R$750.0 million, based on CVM Instruction 476/2009. The procee

Belo Horizonte, 21 October 2022.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 20:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 882 M 1 132 M 1 132 M
Net income 2022 662 M 127 M 127 M
Net Debt 2022 3 226 M 621 M 621 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,25x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 5 965 M 1 148 M 1 148 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 10 572
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 15,73 BRL
Average target price 17,37 BRL
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Eduardo T de Castro Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Augusto B Berto Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
André Macêdo Facó Chairman
Ricardo Augusto S. Campos Chief Technology & Environmental Officer
Guilherme Frasson Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS23.84%1 145
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-31.20%23 620
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-34.51%5 406
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-39.27%2 359
SJW GROUP-16.64%1 846
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-44.45%1 291