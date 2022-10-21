Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Material Fact - Issue of Debentures

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03

MATERIAL FACT

ISSUE OF DEBENTURES

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG (B3: CSMG3), pursuant to CVM Resolution

held today approved the contracting of a long-term credit transaction through the 17th public issue of simple, unsecured debentures, not convertible into shares, under a firm guarantee regime (as per CMN Resolution 4,995/2022), in a single series, for public distribution, in the amount of R$750.0 million, based on CVM Instruction 476/2009. The procee

Belo Horizonte, 21 October 2022.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer