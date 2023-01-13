Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to Debenture Holders - Payment of Interest/Remuneration

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS COPASA MG
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03
NOTICE TO BONDHOLDERS
PAYMENT OF PROCEEDS FROM 12TH ISSUE OF DEBENTURES
1ST AND 2ND SERIES
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais COPASA MG informs its bondholders of the payment of interest referring to the 12th debentures issue, to be paid 16 January 2023, as follows:
|
Series
|
Code
|
Amount of
|
Payment Type
|
Value to be paid per
|
debentures
|
debenture (R$)
|
|
|
|
1st Series
|
CSMGA1
|
187,385
|
Interest
|
16.55689096
|
Amortization
|
218.92568137
|
|
|
|
2nd Series
|
CSMGA2
|
80,615
|
Interest
|
30.15804377
|
Amortization
|
164.19421976
|
|
|
Further information: Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. Rua Mar de -900. Belo Horizonte - MG, phone: +55 31 3250-
2015, e-mail: ir@copasa.com.br.
Belo Horizonte, 13 January 2023.
Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 21:09:03 UTC.