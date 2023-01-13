Advanced search
    CSMG3   BRCSMGACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS

(CSMG3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:50 2023-01-13 pm EST
15.01 BRL   -2.91%
04:10pCompanhia De Saneamento De Minas Gerais : Notice to Debenture Holders - Payment of Interest/Remuneration
PU
01/05Companhia De Saneamento De Minas Gerais : Material Fact - Resignation of the Chairman of the Board of Directors
PU
2022Brazil's Minas Gerais state considers cutting stake in utility Cemig -report
RE
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to Debenture Holders - Payment of Interest/Remuneration

01/13/2023 | 04:10pm EST
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03

NOTICE TO BONDHOLDERS

PAYMENT OF PROCEEDS FROM 12TH ISSUE OF DEBENTURES

1ST AND 2ND SERIES

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais COPASA MG informs its bondholders of the payment of interest referring to the 12th debentures issue, to be paid 16 January 2023, as follows:

Series

Code

Amount of

Payment Type

Value to be paid per

debentures

debenture (R$)

1st Series

CSMGA1

187,385

Interest

16.55689096

Amortization

218.92568137

2nd Series

CSMGA2

80,615

Interest

30.15804377

Amortization

164.19421976

Further information: Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. Rua Mar de -900. Belo Horizonte - MG, phone: +55 31 3250-

2015, e-mail: ir@copasa.com.br.

Belo Horizonte, 13 January 2023.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 21:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
