Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to Debenture Holders - Payment of Interest/Remuneration

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03

NOTICE TO BONDHOLDERS

PAYMENT OF PROCEEDS FROM 12TH ISSUE OF DEBENTURES

1ST AND 2ND SERIES

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais COPASA MG informs its bondholders of the payment of interest referring to the 12th debentures issue, to be paid 16 January 2023, as follows:

Series Code Amount of Payment Type Value to be paid per debentures debenture (R$) 1st Series CSMGA1 187,385 Interest 16.55689096 Amortization 218.92568137 2nd Series CSMGA2 80,615 Interest 30.15804377 Amortization 164.19421976

Further information: Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. Rua Mar de -900. Belo Horizonte - MG, phone: +55 31 3250-

2015, e-mail: ir@copasa.com.br.

Belo Horizonte, 13 January 2023.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer