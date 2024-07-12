Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03

NOTICE TO BONDHOLDERS

PAYMENT OF PROCEEDS FROM 12th ISSUE OF DEBENTURES 2nd SERIE

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais COPASA MG informs its bondholders of the payment of interest referring to the 12th debentures issue, to be paid on July 15th, as follows:

Series

Code

Amount of

Payment Type

Value to be paid per

debentures

debenture (R$)

2nd Serie

CSMGA2

80,615

Interest

18.18266759

Amortization

176.04877623

Further information: Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. Rua Mar de

Espanha, 525, Bairro Santo Antônio, CEP 30330-900. Belo Horizonte - MG, phone: +55 31 3250-

2015, e-mail: ir@copasa.com.br.

Belo Horizonte, July 11th, 2024.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 11 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2024 22:08:06 UTC.