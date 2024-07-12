Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS COPASA MG
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03
NOTICE TO BONDHOLDERS
PAYMENT OF PROCEEDS FROM 12th ISSUE OF DEBENTURES 2nd SERIE
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais COPASA MG informs its bondholders of the payment of interest referring to the 12th debentures issue, to be paid on July 15th, as follows:
Series
Code
Amount of
Payment Type
Value to be paid per
debentures
debenture (R$)
2nd Serie
CSMGA2
80,615
Interest
18.18266759
Amortization
176.04877623
Further information: Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. Rua Mar de
Espanha, 525, Bairro Santo Antônio, CEP 30330-900. Belo Horizonte - MG, phone: +55 31 3250-
2015, e-mail: ir@copasa.com.br.
Belo Horizonte, July 11th, 2024.
Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 11 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2024 22:08:06 UTC.