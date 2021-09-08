Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - ARSAE-MG Return

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75
CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG ("Company"), continuing the Material Fact disclosed on 26 July 2021, informs that the Board of Directors, at a meeting held on
26 August 2021, decided to:
-
Authorize, pursuant to item XIX of article 28 of the Company's Bylaws, the beginning of returns, in a simple and corrected manner, referring to the administrative proceeding ARSAE No. 05/2019 - provision of sewage services in the municipality of Belo Horizonte, in the period 2012 to 2018, in the estimated amount of R$130,753, 607.41 (one hundred and thirty million, seven hundred and fifty-three thousand, six hundred and seven reais and forty-one cents).
-
Recommend for approval by the General Meeting, pursuant to the second paragraph of article 28 of the Company's Bylaws, the filing of a lawsuit against the ARSAE-MG decision, regarding the double return and payment of interest, referring to the ARSAE administrative proceeding No. 05/ 2019 of Belo Horizonte, in the estimated amount of R$116,104,900.62 (one hundred and sixteen million, one hundred and four thousand, nine hundred reais and sixty-two cents).
Belo Horizonte, 8 September 2021.
Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
