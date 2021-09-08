Log in
    CSMG3   BRCSMGACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS

(CSMG3)
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - ARSAE-MG Return

09/08/2021 | 08:42am EDT
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG ("Company"), continuing the Material Fact disclosed on 26 July 2021, informs that the Board of Directors, at a meeting held on

26 August 2021, decided to:

  • Authorize, pursuant to item XIX of article 28 of the Company's Bylaws, the beginning of returns, in a simple and corrected manner, referring to the administrative proceeding ARSAE No. 05/2019 - provision of sewage services in the municipality of Belo Horizonte, in the period 2012 to 2018, in the estimated amount of R$130,753, 607.41 (one hundred and thirty million, seven hundred and fifty-three thousand, six hundred and seven reais and forty-one cents).
  • Recommend for approval by the General Meeting, pursuant to the second paragraph of article 28 of the Company's Bylaws, the filing of a lawsuit against the ARSAE-MG decision, regarding the double return and payment of interest, referring to the ARSAE administrative proceeding No. 05/ 2019 of Belo Horizonte, in the estimated amount of R$116,104,900.62 (one hundred and sixteen million, one hundred and four thousand, nine hundred reais and sixty-two cents).

Belo Horizonte, 8 September 2021.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 12:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
