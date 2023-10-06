Earnings Release Schedule

Third Quarter 2023 (3Q23)

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - (B3: CSMG3) announces its 3Q23 earnings release schedule:

1) Earnings Release:

October 26th, 2023 (after market closing).

2) Prohibition Period:

October 11th, 2023 (including) to October 26th, 2023 (including).

The trading of Securities issued by the Company during the Prohibition Period must comply with the following:

for the Company, Controlling Shareholder, Executive Officers, members of the Fiscal Board, members of the Statutory Audit Committee and Related Persons: the prohibition of negotiation does not depend on the knowledge, by such persons, of the content of the Company's Quarterly Information Form (ITRs). for Related Persons in Function of a Professional, Commercial or Trustworthy Relationship (employee, consultant, independent auditor, rating company analyst, among others): the prohibition of negotiation occurs as long as they are aware of the content of the Company's ITRs.

3) Quiet Period:

October 11th, 2023 (including) to October 26th, 2023 (including).

During the Quiet Period, Persons subject to the terms of the Policy cannot publicly express themselves about the results. Enquiries not related to the results will be answered normally.

Earnings Results Conference Call with simultaneous translation into English: October 27 th , 2023 (Friday).

3 p.m. (Brasília).

2 p.m. (New York).

7 p.m. (London).

The details for participation in the event will be informed later by the Company.

