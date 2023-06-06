Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSMG3   BRCSMGACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS

(CSMG3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:48 2023-06-06 pm EDT
20.30 BRL   +1.55%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - PDVI

06/06/2023 | 05:57pm EDT
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG (B3: CSMG3) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, further to the Notice to the Market disclosed on April 11, 2023, that its Voluntary Separation Program (PDVI), whose deadline for adhesion ended on May 31, 2023, received 736 adhesions. The terminations will be scheduled, at the discretion of COPASA MG, to occur in up to 06 (six) months, as of July 2023.

The Company also informs that the expected indemnifications total R$115.1 million and will be fully accounted for in the second quarter of 2023.

Belo Horizonte, June 06, 2023

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 21:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 988 M 1 422 M 1 422 M
Net income 2023 1 122 M 228 M 228 M
Net Debt 2023 3 320 M 676 M 676 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,99x
Yield 2023 5,37%
Capitalization 7 580 M 1 543 M 1 543 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
EV / Sales 2024 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 10 659
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 19,99 BRL
Average target price 18,73 BRL
Spread / Average Target -6,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Eduardo T de Castro Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Augusto B Berto Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
André Macêdo Facó Chairman
Ricardo Augusto S. Campos Chief Technology & Environmental Officer
Guilherme Frasson Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS28.62%1 541
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-4.35%28 400
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-11.64%5 889
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED2.00%2 615
SJW GROUP-6.71%2 364
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR13.97%1 266
