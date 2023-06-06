Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - PDVI

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG (B3: CSMG3) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, further to the Notice to the Market disclosed on April 11, 2023, that its Voluntary Separation Program (PDVI), whose deadline for adhesion ended on May 31, 2023, received 736 adhesions. The terminations will be scheduled, at the discretion of COPASA MG, to occur in up to 06 (six) months, as of July 2023.

The Company also informs that the expected indemnifications total R$115.1 million and will be fully accounted for in the second quarter of 2023.

Belo Horizonte, June 06, 2023

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer