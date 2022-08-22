Log in
08/05COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS : Remote Vote Ballot for Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - 09/06/2022
PU
08/03TRANSCRIPT : Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2022
CI
08/03COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS : 2Q22 Earnings Release Presentation
PU
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Board Member Joel

08/22/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG, according to Novo Mercado Regulation, hereby informs its shareholders and the public in general, that it received, on August 19, 2022, correspondence from Mr. Joel Musman informing about his resignation as a member of the Company's Board of Directors, effective as of now.

Belo Horizonte, 22 August 2022.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 21:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
