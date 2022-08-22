Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Board Member Joel

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG, according to Novo Mercado Regulation, hereby informs its shareholders and the public in general, that it received, on August 19, 2022, correspondence from Mr. Joel Musman informing about his resignation as a member of the Company's Board of Directors, effective as of now.

Belo Horizonte, 22 August 2022.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer