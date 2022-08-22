Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Board Member Joel

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75
CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG, according to Novo Mercado Regulation, hereby informs its shareholders and the public in general, that it received, on August 19, 2022, correspondence from Mr. Joel Musman informing about his resignation as a member of the Company's Board of Directors, effective as of now.
Belo Horizonte, 22 August 2022.
Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 21:45:01 UTC.