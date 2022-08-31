Log in
    CSMG3   BRCSMGACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS

(CSMG3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-31 pm EDT
13.50 BRL   +1.05%
05:31pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Executive Director
PU
08/22COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Board Member Joel
PU
08/05COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS : Remote Vote Ballot for Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - 09/06/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Executive Director

08/31/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

-03

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG, according to the provisions of the Novo Mercado Regulation, hereby informs its shareholders and the public in general, that Mrs. Cristiane Schwanka notified about her resignation from the position of Relationship and Market Officer, effective as of September 1, 2022. The Chief Executive Officer, Guilherme Augusto Duarte de Faria, will temporarily assume such a position.

Belo Horizonte, August 31, 2022

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 21:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
