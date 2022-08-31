Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Executive Director

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS COPASA MG
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75
-03
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG, according to the provisions of the Novo Mercado Regulation, hereby informs its shareholders and the public in general, that Mrs. Cristiane Schwanka notified about her resignation from the position of Relationship and Market Officer, effective as of September 1, 2022. The Chief Executive Officer, Guilherme Augusto Duarte de Faria, will temporarily assume such a position.
Belo Horizonte, August 31, 2022
Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 21:30:00 UTC.