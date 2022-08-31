Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Executive Director

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

-03

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG, according to the provisions of the Novo Mercado Regulation, hereby informs its shareholders and the public in general, that Mrs. Cristiane Schwanka notified about her resignation from the position of Relationship and Market Officer, effective as of September 1, 2022. The Chief Executive Officer, Guilherme Augusto Duarte de Faria, will temporarily assume such a position.

Belo Horizonte, August 31, 2022

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer