    CSMG3   BRCSMGACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS

(CSMG3)
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Shareholders Remuneration

03/17/2022 | 06:31pm EDT
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

SHAREHOLDERS REMUNERATION

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG hereby announces to its shareholders that the Board of Directors, at a meeting held on 17 March 2022, approved the declaration of Interest on Equity (IOE) referring to the First Quarter of 2022 (1Q22), as detailed below:

1. 1Q22 IOE:

  1. Gross amount: BRL 33,871,499.86 (thirty-three million, eight hundred seventy-one thousand, four hundred ninety-nine reais and eighty-six cents).
  2. Gross amount per share: BRL 0.0893279501 (zero point zero eight nine three two seven nine five zero one) per share. The Withholding Income Tax will be deducted from the amounts above, pursuant to the applicable legislation, which will be paid net of said tax, except for those shareholders who are provenly immune or exempt from it.
  3. Credit Date (Cutting Date): 22 March 2022.
  4. Ex-IOEDate: 23 March 2022.
  5. Payment Date: up to 60 days after the declaration (17 March 2022).
  6. Reference: 1Q22, and it will be considered as the mandatory dividend amount for the year 2022.

2. Further information: Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. Rua Mar de Espanha, 525, Bairro Santo Antônio, CEP 30330-900. Belo Horizonte - MG, phone: +55 31 3250-2015,e-mail:ir@copasa.com.br.

Belo Horizonte, 17 March 2022.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 22:30:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
