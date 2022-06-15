Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSMG3   BRCSMGACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS

(CSMG3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-06-15 pm EDT
12.19 BRL   +0.91%
05:33pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS : Notice to the Market - Shareholders Remuneration
PU
05/03TRANSCRIPT : Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
CI
05/03COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS : 1Q22 Earning Release Presentation*
PU
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Shareholders Remuneration

06/15/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

SHAREHOLDERS REMUNERATION

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG hereby announces to its shareholders that the Board of Directors, at a meeting held on June 15, 2022, approved the declaration of Interest on Equity (IOE) referring to the Second Quarter of 2022 (2Q22), as detailed below:

1. 2Q22 IOE:

  1. Gross amount: BRL 53,136,372.26 (fifty-three million, one hundred and thirty-six thousand, three hundred and seventy-two reais and twenty-six cents).
  2. Gross amount per share: BRL 0.1401344266 (zero point one four zero one three four four two six six) per share. The Withholding Income Tax will be deducted from the amounts above, pursuant to the applicable legislation, which will be paid net of said tax, except for those shareholders who are provenly immune or exempt from it.
  3. Credit Date (Cutting Date): June 21, 2022.
  4. Ex-IOEDate: June 22, 2022.
  5. Payment Date: August 12, 2022.
  6. Reference: 2Q22, and it will be considered as the mandatory dividend amount for the year 2022.

2. Further information: Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. Rua Mar de Espanha, 525, Bairro Santo Antônio, CEP 30330-900. Belo Horizonte - MG, phone: +55 31 3250-2015,e-mail:ir@copasa.com.br.

Belo Horizonte, June 15, 2022.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 21:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
