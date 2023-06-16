Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Shareholders Remuneration

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS COPASA MG
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75
CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
SHAREHOLDERS REMUNERATION
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais COPASA MG hereby announces to its shareholders that the Board of Directors, at a meeting held on June 16th, 2023, approved the declaration of Interest on Equity (IoE) referring to the Second Quarter of 2023 (2Q23), as detailed below:
1. 2Q23 IoE:
-
Gross amount: BRL 128,511,039.81 (one hundred and twenty-eight million, five hundred and eleven thousand, thirty-nine reais and eighty-one cents).
-
Gross amount per share: BRL 0.3389170187 per share. The Withholding Income Tax will be deducted from the amounts above, pursuant to the applicable legislation, which will be paid net of said tax, except for those shareholders who are provenly immune or exempt from it.
-
Credit Date (Cutting Date): June 21st, 2023.
-
Ex-IoEDate: June 22nd, 2023.
-
Payment Date: August 14th, 2023.
-
Reference: 2Q23, and it will be considered as the mandatory dividend amount for the year 2023.
2. Further information: Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. Rua Mar de
-900. Belo Horizonte - MG, phone: +55 31 3250-2015,e-mail:ir@copasa.com.br.
Belo Horizonte, June 16th, 2023.
Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 21:37:03 UTC.