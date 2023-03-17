Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Shareholders Remuneration 4Q22 and 1Q23*

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS COPASA MG
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
SHAREHOLDERS REMUNERATION
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais COPASA MG hereby announces to its shareholders that the Board of Directors, at a meeting held on March 17th, 2023, approved the declarations of Interest on Equity (IoE) referring to the Forth Quarter of 2022 (4Q22) and to the First Quarter of 2023 (1Q23), as detailed below:
1. 4Q22 IoE:
Gross amount: BRL 245,373,710.57 (two hundred and forty-five million, three hundred and seventy-three thousand, seven hundred and ten reais and fifty-seven cents).
Gross amount per share: BRL 0.6471142602 per share. The Withholding Income Tax will be deducted from the amounts above, pursuant to the applicable legislation, which will be paid net of said tax, except for those shareholders who are provenly immune or exempt from it.
Credit Date (Cutting Date): March 22nd, 2023.
Ex-IoEDate: March 23rd, 2023.
Payment Date: to be defined at the AMeeting (ASM).
Reference: 4Q22, and it is being considered as the mandatory dividend amount for the year 2022.
2. 1Q23 IoE:
Gross amount: BRL 131,582,837.88 (one hundred and thirty-one million, five hundred and eighty-two thousand, eight hundred and thirty-seven reais and eighty-eight cents).
Gross amount per share: BRL 0.3470181488 per share. The Withholding Income Tax will be deducted from the amounts above, pursuant to the applicable legislation, which will be paid net of said tax, except for those shareholders who are provenly immune or exempt from it.
Credit Date (Cutting Date): March 22nd, 2023.
Ex-IoEDate: March 23rd, 2023.
Payment Date: May 16th, 2023.
Reference: 1Q23, and it will be considered as the mandatory dividend amount for the year 2023.
3. Further information: Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais COPASA MG. Rua Mar de Espanha, 525, 330-900. Belo Horizonte - MG, phone: +55(31) 3250-2015,e-mail:ir@copasa.com.br.
Belo Horizonte, March 17th, 2023.
Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
