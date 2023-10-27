Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Copasa MG, formerly Companhia Mineira de Agua e Esgoto - Comag, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the water supply and sanitation services. The Company's activities are divided into three business segments: Water services, Sewage services and Sale of products. The Water services division focuses on managing water supply system and distributing water through mains in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Sewage services division is responsible for the collection, treatment and disposal of waste water. The Sale of products division includes producing, bottling, distributing and selling mineral water. In addition, the Company renders construction, improvement and repair services in the water utilities infrastructure. It operates through a number of subsidiaries, such as Copasa Servicos de Saneamento Integrado do Norte e Nordeste de Minas Gerais SA, Copasa Servicos de Irrigacao SA and Copasa Aguas Minerais de Minas SA.

Sector Water Utilities