COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG
COMPANHIA ABERTA
NIRE 313.000.363-75
CNPJ nº 17.281.106/0001-03
COMUNICADO AO MERCADO
PARTICIPAÇÃO EM EVENTO ONLINE
A Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG, em atendimento ao disposto no Ofício- Circular CVM/SEP nº 7/2020, informa a seus acionistas, investidores e ao mercado em geral, a participação de executivo em evento online, conforme detalhes abaixo:
Evento: Live Infomoney: Por Dentro dos Resultados.
Participante: Guilherme Augusto Duarte de Faria (Diretor-Presidente).
Data: 27.10.2023.
Horário: a partir das 18:30.
Link de acesso:https://www.youtube.com/@infomoney.
Belo Horizonte, 27 de outubro de 2023.
Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto
Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
