COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

COMPANHIA ABERTA

NIRE 313.000.363-75

CNPJ nº 17.281.106/0001-03

COMUNICADO AO MERCADO

PARTICIPAÇÃO EM EVENTO ONLINE

A Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG, em atendimento ao disposto no Ofício- Circular CVM/SEP nº 7/2020, informa a seus acionistas, investidores e ao mercado em geral, a participação de executivo em evento online, conforme detalhes abaixo:

Evento: Live Infomoney: Por Dentro dos Resultados.

Participante: Guilherme Augusto Duarte de Faria (Diretor-Presidente).

Data: 27.10.2023.

Horário: a partir das 18:30.

Link de acesso:https://www.youtube.com/@infomoney.

Belo Horizonte, 27 de outubro de 2023.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 27 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2023 20:34:30 UTC.