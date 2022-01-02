Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais
  News
  Summary
    CSMG3   BRCSMGACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS

(CSMG3)
  Report
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the market - Request for Proof of the Company's Economic-Financial Capacity.

01/02/2022 | 01:09pm EST
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG ("Company"), pursuant to Decree 10.710/2021 and Federal Law 11.445/2007, hereby informs that it has filed, on December 31, 2021, with the Minas Gerais State Water and Sewage Services Regulatory Agency (Agência Reguladora de Serviços de Abastecimento de Água e Esgotamento Sanitário do Estado de Minas Gerais - ARSAE-MG), a Request for Confirmation of the Company's Economic and Financial Capacity.

In said Request, the Company informs that:

  • the minimum economic and financial reference indicators, provided for in Article 5 of Decree 10.710/2021, have been confirmed and validated by an independent auditor; and
  • the feasibility studies and capital raising plan, validated by an independent assessment, confirmed the Company's economic and financial capacity to meet the universalization goals established in Article 11-B of Federal Law 11.445/2007.

The Company also informs that, within five (5) business days after its filing with ARSAE MG, it will submit the referred documents to the National Waters Agency (Agência Nacional de Águas e Saneamento Básico - ANA).

Given the strategic nature of the data, confidential treatment was requested to both authorities since the disclosure of any information may harm the Company's competitiveness.

Belo Horizonte, December 31th 2021.

Ricardo Augusto Simões Campos

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer (acting)

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 18:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
