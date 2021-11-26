Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the market - Return ARSAE BH

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75
CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG ("Company"), informs that, referring to the administrative proceeding ARSAE-MG nº 31/2021, released in a Material Fact disclosed on 10.07.2021, the Board of Directors, at a meeting held on 11.25.2021, recommend for approval by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting (ESM), the filing of a lawsuit against the ARSAE-MG. The Company also informs that ESM will deliberate on 12.17.2021.
Belo Horizonte, November 26th 2021.
Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 22:09:03 UTC.