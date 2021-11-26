Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the market - Return ARSAE BH

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG ("Company"), informs that, referring to the administrative proceeding ARSAE-MG nº 31/2021, released in a Material Fact disclosed on 10.07.2021, the Board of Directors, at a meeting held on 11.25.2021, recommend for approval by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting (ESM), the filing of a lawsuit against the ARSAE-MG. The Company also informs that ESM will deliberate on 12.17.2021.

Belo Horizonte, November 26th 2021.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer