Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSMG3   BRCSMGACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS

(CSMG3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-23 pm EDT
13.74 BRL   -1.01%
05:25pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS : Remote Vote Ballot for Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - 10/25/2022
PU
05:25pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS : Call Notice of Annual Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting - 10/25/2022
PU
09/21COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Remote Vote Ballot for Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - 10/25/2022

09/23/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Assembleia pendente de aprovação

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - CIA SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS-COPASA MG to be

held on 10/25/2022

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

If the shareholder chooses to exercise the right to vote at a distance, under the terms of CVM Resolution No. 81, it is essential that all fields in this Remote Voting Bulletin are filled in manually, in legible form. The Voting Ballot will only be considered valid and the votes cast here counted in the quorum of the general meeting, if the following instructions are observed:

    1. all fields must be duly completed;
  2. all pages must be initialed; and
  3. the last page must be signed by the shareholder or by his / her legal representative (s), as the case may be and under the terms of current legislation. The Company requires signature recognition if signed in Brazil or notarization and consularization when signed abroad.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The shareholder who chooses to exercise the right to vote at a distance through this Bulletin may fill it in compliance with the guidelines above and send it to the Company, or transmit his voting instructions to his respective custodians / bookkeepers, as follows:

  1. if he chooses to send his voting instructions directly to the Company, the shareholder must send the following documents:
    a) the original physical form of the Bulletin, duly completed, initialed and signed;
    b) proof of the depositary financial institution of the book-entry shares or in custody (art. 41, Law 6,404 / 76) to prove its status as a shareholder (presentation of proof by the holder of book-entry shares in the list of shareholders provided by the financial institution will be waived depository); and
    c) certified copy of identification documents: c.1) Individual: Identity document with photo of the
    Shareholder / legal representative; c.2) Legal Entity: Identity document with photo, consolidated and updated Contract / Bylaws, and documents proving powers of representation; c.3) Investment Fund: all indicated in item c.2 and consolidated and updated regulation.
    The Company requires the notarization and consularization of documents signed abroad. The Company does not require a sworn translation of documents originally drawn up in Portuguese or English, or accompanied by a translation into the same languages.
    The Shareholder must file the Bulletin and documentation with the Company up to 7 days before the EGM, that is, until 10/18/2022 (inclusive). Bulletins received by the Company after that date will be disregarded.
    If you prefer, the shareholder can send digitalized copies of the documents to the email ir@copasa.com.br within the above period, and it is also necessary to send the original copy of the Bulletin and certified copy of the documents until 10/21/2022.
  2. if the shareholder chooses to send his voting instructions to his bookkeeping agent or custodian: observe rules established by them for sending, and submit instructions up to 7 days before the EGM.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG

Unidade de Serviço de Relações com Investidores - USRI

Address: Rua Mar de Espanha, nº 453, Belo Horizonte-MG, CEP: 30330-900

E-mail: ir@copasa.com.br

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Banco Bradesco S.A

Address: Cidade de Deus S/Nº - Prédio Amarelo - 2º Andar, S/Nº, Cidade de Deus, São Paulo,

SP, Brasil, CEP 06029-900.

Phone: +55 (11) 36849441.

Fax: (11) 36842811

E-mail: dac.escrituracao@bradesco.com.br

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

1. Election of Juliano Fisicaro Borges as an effective member of the Fiscal Council to fulfill the remaining term, due to resignation of Simone Deoud Siqueira, with the indication of the controlling shareholder, State of Minas Gerais. The substitute will remain.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - CIA SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS-COPASA MG to be

held on 10/25/2022

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 21:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
05:25pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Remote Vote Ballot for Extraordinary Shareholders' ..
PU
05:25pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Call Notice of Annual Extraordinary Shareholders´ M..
PU
09/21COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/15COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - Election of Executive Board ..
PU
09/15COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - Shareholders Remuneration
PU
08/31COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Executive Dir..
PU
08/22COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Board Member ..
PU
08/05COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Remote Vote Ballot for Extraordinary Shareholders' ..
PU
08/03TRANSCRIPT : Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2022
CI
08/03COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : 2Q22 Earnings Release Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 846 M 1 117 M 1 117 M
Net income 2022 662 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2022 3 232 M 617 M 617 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,16x
Yield 2022 4,16%
Capitalization 5 263 M 1 005 M 1 005 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 10 572
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 13,88 BRL
Average target price 17,08 BRL
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Eduardo T de Castro Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Augusto B Berto Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
André Macêdo Facó Chairman
Ricardo Augusto S. Campos Chief Technology & Environmental Officer
Guilherme Frasson Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS9.21%1 016
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-24.39%25 957
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-29.47%5 822
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-38.94%2 385
SJW GROUP-15.07%1 880
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-42.75%1 331