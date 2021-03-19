Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais    CSMG3   BRCSMGACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS

(CSMG3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Covid-19 Measures

03/19/2021 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ/MF): 17.281.106/0001-03

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

COVID-19 MEASURES

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG informs its shareholders and the market in general that, due to the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic, new measures to assist customers have been taken in order to minimize impacts to the population. These measures were deliberated and approved by the Regulatory Agency, as detailed below:

  • Social Tariff customers will not be suspended from providing services, as well as there will be no interest and penalties for late payment of bills for that period. Customers who are already indebted to the Company will be able to negotiate overdue invoices with no down payment, interest charges, fines and installments for up to 36 months.

  • Commercial Customers and branches affected by Municipal Decree No. 17,566, of Belo Horizonte, and by Deliberations No. 130 and 138, of the Extraordinary Committee, with bills due between 18 March and 17 April 2021, these invoices will be postponed to 17 May 2021, and the amount may be paid in installments without interest and fine, after formal request.

  • Customers who have special contracts (large volumes) may require that billing between 18 March and 17 April 2021 be determined by the actual measured consumption, if the volume consumed is less than the contracted.

  • Customers from Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Public categories with outstanding debts or suspended supply can join the Special Installment Campaign.

Belo Horizonte, 19 March 2021.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 21:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
05:17pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - Shareholders' Remu..
PU
05:09pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - Covid-19 Measures
PU
03/04COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - 2nd Tariff Review
PU
03/04CALL NOTICE OF ANNUAL EXTRAORDINARY : 00 p.m.
PU
03/04COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market Shareholders' Remune..
PU
03/04COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : 4Q20 Earnings Release Schedule
PU
03/04COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - Change the Date 4Q..
PU
03/04COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - Regular Dividends ..
PU
03/03COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : SPLIT: 3 of 1
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 512 M 1 006 M 1 006 M
Net income 2021 811 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2021 2 761 M 504 M 504 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,71x
Yield 2021 3,56%
Capitalization 5 487 M 1 005 M 1 002 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 11 859
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 19,34 BRL
Last Close Price 14,47 BRL
Spread / Highest target 68,1%
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Eduardo T de Castro Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Augusto B Berto Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
André Macêdo Facó Chairman
Ricardo Augusto S. Campos Chief Technology & Environmental Officer
Guilherme Frasson Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS-11.77%954
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-9.43%25 458
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED1.72%12 022
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED0.96%4 000
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.0.59%3 854
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.8.33%2 365
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ