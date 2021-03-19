Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Covid-19 Measures

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75
CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ/MF): 17.281.106/0001-03
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
COVID-19 MEASURES
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG informs its shareholders and the market in general that, due to the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic, new measures to assist customers have been taken in order to minimize impacts to the population. These measures were deliberated and approved by the Regulatory Agency, as detailed below:
Social Tariff customers will not be suspended from providing services, as well as there will be no interest and penalties for late payment of bills for that period. Customers who are already indebted to the Company will be able to negotiate overdue invoices with no down payment, interest charges, fines and installments for up to 36 months.
Commercial Customers and branches affected by Municipal Decree No. 17,566, of Belo Horizonte, and by Deliberations No. 130 and 138, of the Extraordinary Committee, with bills due between 18 March and 17 April 2021, these invoices will be postponed to 17 May 2021, and the amount may be paid in installments without interest and fine, after formal request.
Belo Horizonte, 19 March 2021.
Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 21:08:03 UTC.