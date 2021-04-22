Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Earnings Release Schedule First Quarter 2021 (1Q21)

Earnings Release Schedule
First Quarter 2021 (1Q21)
COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - (B3: CSMG3) announces the change in the date for the 1Q21 Earnings Release and Conference Call:
1) Prohibition and Quiet Period:
The Prohibition and Quiet Period is extended until 4 May 2021, from 18 April to 4 May 2021, due to the change in the Earnings Release date.
2) Earnings Release:
4 May 2021 (Tuesday) - after market closing
The financial information will be available on our website: ir.copasa.com.br
Conference Call and COPASA Day with simultaneous translation into English: 6 May 2021 (Thursday)
From 9 AM to 11 AM (New York Time) From 2 PM to 4 PM (London Time)
The Company will inform the details for participation in the event later.
ir@copasa.com.br+55 (31) 3250-2015 ir.copasa.com.br
