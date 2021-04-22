Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais
  News
  7. Summary
    CSMG3   BRCSMGACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS

(CSMG3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Earnings Release Schedule First Quarter 2021 (1Q21)

04/22/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
Earnings Release Schedule

First Quarter 2021 (1Q21)

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - (B3: CSMG3) announces the change in the date for the 1Q21 Earnings Release and Conference Call:

1) Prohibition and Quiet Period:

The Prohibition and Quiet Period is extended until 4 May 2021, from 18 April to 4 May 2021, due to the change in the Earnings Release date.

2) Earnings Release:

4 May 2021 (Tuesday) - after market closing

The financial information will be available on our website: ir.copasa.com.br

  1. Conference Call and COPASA Day with simultaneous translation into English: 6 May 2021 (Thursday)
    From 9 AM to 11 AM (New York Time) From 2 PM to 4 PM (London Time)

The Company will inform the details for participation in the event later.

ir@copasa.com.br+55 (31) 3250-2015 ir.copasa.com.br

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 21:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 454 M 1 001 M 1 001 M
Net income 2021 818 M 150 M 150 M
Net Debt 2021 2 755 M 506 M 506 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,45x
Yield 2021 4,26%
Capitalization 6 344 M 1 152 M 1 164 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 11 859
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 18,87 BRL
Last Close Price 16,49 BRL
Spread / Highest target 47,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Eduardo T de Castro Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Augusto B Berto Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
André Macêdo Facó Chairman
Ricardo Augusto S. Campos Chief Technology & Environmental Officer
Guilherme Frasson Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS2.01%1 139
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.4.91%29 272
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-12.89%10 123
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-0.64%3 989
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.5.86%3 942
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.5.42%2 310
