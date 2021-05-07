Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Payment of Interest on Equity (IOE) - 1Q21

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ/MF): 17.281.106/0001-03

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON EQUITY (IOE) - 1Q21

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG hereby announces to its shareholders that, in compliance with the Company's Dividend Policy, payment of IOE referring to the First Quarter of 2021 (1Q21) will be made on 18 May 2021, in the gross amount of BRL 64,843,860.93 (sixty-four million, eight hundred and forty-three thousand, eight hundred and sixty reais, and ninety-three centavos), corresponding to a gross amount of BRL 0.1710101176 (zero point one seven one zero one zero one one seven six) per share, as per declaration by the Board of Directors, in meeting held on 19 March 2021.

The amounts stated above are subject to the deduction of the Withholding Income Tax, pursuant to the applicable legislation, and will be paid to the shareholders net of said tax, except for those shareholders who are provenly immune or exempt from it.

Shareholders whose registration data do not provide their individual or corporate taxpayer number (CPF/CNPJ) or bank, branch and checking account info will have their rights credited after they update their registration data at any branch of Banco Itaú Unibanco.

Further information: Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. Rua Mar de

Espanha, 525, Bairro Santo Antônio, CEP 30330-900. Belo Horizonte - MG, phone: +55 31 3250-

2015, e-mail:ir@copasa.com.br.

Belo Horizonte, 7 May 2021.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer