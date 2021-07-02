Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Rating Upgrade by Fitch

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ/MF): 17.281.106/0001-03

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RATING UPGRADE BY FITCH

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG informs its shareholders, investors and the market in general that, on this date, the Rating Agency Fitch published a report upgrading the National Long-Term rating and its issuance of unsecured debentures from AA(bra) to AA+(bra). The corporate rating outlook remains Stable.

The Company also informs that the report issued by the Agency with said attribution was filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM.

Belo Horizonte, 2 July 2021.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer