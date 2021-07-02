Log in
    CSMG3   BRCSMGACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS

(CSMG3)
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Rating Upgrade by Fitch

07/02/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ/MF): 17.281.106/0001-03

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RATING UPGRADE BY FITCH

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG informs its shareholders, investors and the market in general that, on this date, the Rating Agency Fitch published a report upgrading the National Long-Term rating and its issuance of unsecured debentures from AA(bra) to AA+(bra). The corporate rating outlook remains Stable.

The Company also informs that the report issued by the Agency with said attribution was filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM.

Belo Horizonte, 2 July 2021.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 21:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
