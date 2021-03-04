Log in
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Regular Dividends for 2021

03/04/2021 | 12:13pm EST
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ/MF): 17.281.106/0001-03

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

REGULAR DIVIDENDS FOR 2021

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG hereby informs its shareholders that the Board of Directors, at the meeting held on 25 February 2021, determined that the distribution of Regular Dividends, for the year 2021, will be 25% (twenty-five percent) of Net Income, adjusted by the decrease or increase of the amounts specified in items I, II and III of art. 202 of Federal Law No. 6,404/76, as Interest on Equity - IOE and/or dividends.

Belo Horizonte, 1 March 2021.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 17:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
