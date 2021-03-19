Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Shareholders' Remuneration

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ/MF): 17.281.106/0001-03

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

SHAREHOLDERS´ REMUNERATION

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG hereby announces to its shareholders that the Board of Directors, at a meeting held on 19 March 2021, approved the declaration of Interest on Equity (IOE) referring to the First Quarter of 2021 (1Q21), as detailed below:

1. 1Q21 IOE:

1.1 Gross amount: BRL 64,843,860.93 (sixty-four million, eight hundred and forty-three thousand, eight hundred and sixty reais, and ninety-three cents).

1.2 Gross amount per share: BRL 0.1710101176 (zero point one seven one zero one zero one one seven six) per share. The Withholding Income Tax will be deducted from the amounts above, pursuant to the applicable legislation, which will be paid net of said tax, except for those shareholders who are provenly immune or exempt from it.

1.3 Credit Date (Cutting Date): 24 March 2021.

1.4 Ex-IOE Date: 25 March 2021.

1.5 Payment Date: up to 60 days after the declaration (19 March 2021).

1.6 Reference: 1Q21, and it will be considered as the mandatory dividend amount for the year 2021.

2. Further information: Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. Rua Mar de Espanha, 525, Bairro Santo Antônio, CEP 30330-900. Belo Horizonte - MG, phone: +55 31 3250-2015, e-mail: ir@copasa.com.br.

Belo Horizonte, 19 March 2021.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer