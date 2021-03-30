Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais    CSMG3   BRCSMGACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS

(CSMG3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Remote Vote Ballot for Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - 04/30/2021

03/30/2021 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last update: 03/30/2021

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - CIA SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS-COPASA MG to be

held on 04/30/2021

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

If the shareholder chooses to exercise the right to vote at a distance, under the terms of CVM Instruction No. 481, it is essential that all fields in this Remote Voting Bulletin are filled in manually, in legible form. The Voting Ballot will only be considered valid and the votes cast here counted in the quorum of the general meeting, if the following instructions are observed:

  1. all fields must be duly completed;
  2. all pages must be initialed; and
  3. the last page must be signed by the shareholder or by his / her legal representative (s), as the case may be and under the terms of current legislation. The Company requires signature recognition if signed in Brazil or notarization and consularization when signed abroad.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The shareholder who chooses to exercise the right to vote at a distance through this Bulletin may fill it in compliance with the guidelines above and send it to the Company, or transmit his voting instructions to his respective custodians / bookkeepers, as follows:

  1. if he chooses to send his voting instructions directly to the Company, the shareholder must send the following documents: a) the original physical form of the Bulletin, duly completed, initialed and signed;
    b) proof of the depositary financial institution of the book-entry shares or in custody (art. 41, Law 6,404 / 76) to prove its status as a shareholder (presentation of proof by the holder of book-entry shares in the list of shareholders provided by the financial institution will be waived depository); and
    c) certified copy of identification documents: c.1) Individual: Identity document with photo of the
    Shareholder / legal representative; c.2) Legal Entity: Identity document with photo, consolidated and updated Contract / Bylaws, and documents proving powers of representation; c.3) Investment Fund: all indicated in item c.2 and consolidated and updated regulation.
    The Company requires the notarization and consularization of documents signed abroad. The Company does not require a sworn translation of documents originally drawn up in Portuguese or English, or accompanied by a translation into the same languages.
    The Shareholder must file the Bulletin and documentation with the Company up to 7 days before the EGM, that is, until 04/23/2021 (inclusive). Bulletins received by the Company after that date will be disregarded. If you prefer, the shareholder can send digitalized copies of the documents to the email ir@copasa.com.br within the above period, and it is also necessary to send the original copy of the Bulletin and certified copy of the documents until 04/28/2021.
  2. if the shareholder chooses to send his voting instructions to his bookkeeping agent or custodian: observe rules established by them for sending, and submit instructions up to 7 days before the EGM.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG

Unidade de Serviços de Relações com Investidores - USRI

Address: Rua Mar de Espanha, 525, Belo Horizonte - MG, CEP: 30330-900

E-mail:ri@copasa.com.br

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Itaú Unibanco S/A

Equipe de Ações Escriturais

Address: Rua Santa Virginia, 299. CEP 03084-000. São Paulo - SP.

Phone: +55 (11) 3003-9285 / 0800 720 9285

E-mail:atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

Simple Resolution

1. Establishment of the amount of the global compensation of the members of the Board of Directors, Fiscal Council and Executive Board of the Company, according to the Management Proposal.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - CIA SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS-COPASA MG to be

held on 04/30/2021

Simple Resolution

2. Dismissal of Mr. Carlos Eduardo Tavares de Castro, as COPASA MG Board of Directors member, appointed by the controlling shareholder.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

3. Appointment of Mr. Reynaldo Passanezi Filho, as COPASA MG Board of Directors member, appointed by the controlling shareholder.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 14:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
10:03aCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Remote Vote Ballot for Ordinary and Extra..
PU
10:03aCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Remote Vote Ballot for Extraordinary Shar..
PU
03/25COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/19COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - Shareholders' Remu..
PU
03/19COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - Covid-19 Measures
PU
03/04COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - 2nd Tariff Review
PU
03/04CALL NOTICE OF ANNUAL EXTRAORDINARY : 00 p.m.
PU
03/04COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market Shareholders' Remune..
PU
03/04COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : 4Q20 Earnings Release Schedule
PU
03/04COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - Change the Date 4Q..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 512 M 955 M 955 M
Net income 2021 727 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2021 2 743 M 475 M 475 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,69x
Yield 2021 3,51%
Capitalization 5 570 M 963 M 965 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 11 859
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 18,87 BRL
Last Close Price 14,69 BRL
Spread / Highest target 65,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Eduardo T de Castro Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Augusto B Berto Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
André Macêdo Facó Chairman
Ricardo Augusto S. Campos Chief Technology & Environmental Officer
Guilherme Frasson Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS-9.94%963
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-3.62%26 837
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED0.43%11 221
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-1.28%4 010
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.2.15%3 901
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.9.58%2 377
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ