Edital de Convocação da AGE – 17/12/2021 - 10:00h

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) 17.281.106/0001-03

Company Registry (NIRE) 31.300.036.375

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING (ESM)

The shareholders of COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG are hereby invited to meet in ESM, to be held at 10:00 am on 17 December 2021, at the Company's headquarters, located at Rua Mar de Espanha, 525, Santo Antônio, in the city of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, to deliberate on the following Agenda:

filing of a lawsuit against the Minas Gerais State Water and Sewage Regulatory Agency - ARSAE-MG, referring to administrative proceeding 05/2019 - billing of sewage services in the municipality of Belo Horizonte. filing of a lawsuit against the Minas Gerais State Water and Sewage Regulatory Agency - ARSAE-MG, referring to administrative proceeding 31/2021 - heavy rainfalls that impacted sewage services in the municipality of Belo Horizonte.

According to CVM Instruction No. 481/2009 and considering the circulation restrictions imposed by the covid-19 pandemic, materialized in the health protocols issued by the authorities, the Company recommends participating this ESM in a partially digital way (remote), as instructed below:

Shareholders who choose remote participation must request the Investor Relations Unit, by e-mail ir@copasa.com.br, up to 48 (forty-eight) hours before the ESM, the link and access data to the digital platform. The request must be accompanied by the relevant documentation.

In order to facilitate the Shareholders access to the Meeting, it is requested that the following documents be delivered to the Company's headquarters, to the attention of the Investor Relations Unit, until 14 December 2021:

statement or proof of ownership of shares issued by Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3) or Bradesco SA, an institution providing services for the Company's book-entry shares; (ii) for those who are represented by proxy, a power of attorney with observance of the applicable legal provisions (Article 126 of Law No. 6,404/1976).

As of the present date, the documents related to the matter to be discussed at the ESM, now called, are available to the shareholders, at the Company's headquarters, at the electronic address ir.copasa.com.br and on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3), in accordance with Law No. 6,404/1976 and Article 6 of CVM Instruction No. 481/2009.

Belo Horizonte, November 25th 2021.

André Macêdo Facó

Chair of the Board of Directors