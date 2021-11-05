COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ): 17.281.106/0001-03

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON EQUITY (IOE) AND DIVIDENDS - 3Q21

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG hereby announces to its shareholders that, in compliance with the Company's Dividend Policy, payment of IOE and Dividends referring to the Third Quarter of 2021 (3Q21) will be made on 19 November 2021, as per declaration by the Board of Directors, in meeting held on 21 September 2021.

1. IOE

Gross amount: BRL 105,282,237.82 (one hundred and five million, two hundred and eighty-two thousand, two hundred and thirty-seven reais and eighty-two cents). Gross amount per share: BRL 0.277656629 (zero point two seven seven six five six six two nine) cents per share. The Withholding Income Tax will be deducted from the amounts above, pursuant to the applicable legislation, which will be paid net of said tax, except for those shareholders who are provenly immune or exempt from it. Credit Date (Cutting Date): 24 September 2021.

2. Dividends

Gross amount: BRL 57,380,694.54 (fifty-seven million, three hundred and eighty thousand, six hundred and ninety-four reais and fifty-four cents). Gross amount per share: BRL 0.151327808 (zero point one five one three two seven eight zero eight) cents per share. Credit Date (Cutting Date): 24 September 2021.

3. Further Information:

Shareholders whose registration data do not provide their individual or corporate taxpayer number (CPF/CNPJ) or bank, branch and checking account info will have their rights credited after they update their registration data at any branch of Banco Bradesco. IR Contact: Phone: +55 31 3250-2015,e-mail:ir@copasa.com.br.

Belo Horizonte, 19 November 2021.

Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer