! "

#$%& '''(')*+"''',,,

#-.& /00'''',/1/

21 3 2'214 5 ,10'4 6 6 4 4 6 # 76 )',4 4 8 9:# ; < 4 # = 4 -:##!>#-: :! .-!!:.- !-: ?: !: :! 4 @A 4 :B-C. !..D ?:E. #!:4 BFE -: %:G !.-#H: #!:4 #-B .: : .?:4 -C# ?.7E !:B : ?.:4 ?EB B # !-I-. JB!. BE- .#. B.!:#- : $ 4 J 3 4 3 6 6 K 6 6A 3 . 3 4 L6 6 6 @ M K 6 %6 4 $ $ N 3K 6 O 64 6 & ! " " # $%& #& '(& & #& )&(* # +',+##: 6 P 6 A 6 6Q : $ @R 3P 6 &

!

" #$ % &

'

( )

*

+

*

,

&!

- %

.

.

.

" : $ 6

@R 3P P < 4 6 R L6 @ < A 3 3 6 L6 4 6 L6 2S : 6P 64 6 4 O . - A 3 L6 T @ P !

" " # $%& #& - &' ( # ' ## # ): 6 $

- 4 )20U .:4 21,,2'22 : $ 6 4 L6 Q 4 6 Q 6

6 6 L6 V /" 0

1 %

W T 6

Q 6 L6 6 T 5

4

4 3

3

X 6

4

$T . 4 $6 #4 6 Q : 6 64 4 L6 @A 5

P <

T 63X6 &

" :

6 4 $6

6

6 T6 $T . ;O 6 . ! " " # / &/& # -+&# 0 ,+1& #& )&(* # "&: 6 $ !3 A . ?6 #4 A4 6 Q 6 : 6 6

Ata CEB-H/CA 139304391 SEI 00093-00000442/2023-41 / pg. 1

L6 64 6 4 $ !3 2'21 A . +'

"&& ##& #& )&(* # 2#& 23 & 4) / & (#& 5 : 4 <4?%L6 $4 6 6 A4 64 6 4 6R 5 @6 42'21"2'2)40S4Y2Z. -6)&1" #27# & #&)&+1&8"+#&)#&)&(*#"&# (,+ 9 # ) 2,#3 +:# ( ( ;&: 6 6 P 4 Q 2 & 2&# 6 6 6 6 # 4 $ 66 5,)66)/U.6 O Q 4 ,0 )1,U.6 : Q 42* 45,10'$46

[[[[[ C : ] 63 4 4 6M 3 4^ V .6 P W

6 <0 =

=0 !

>?@.!14)&+1 &4##( ;%&421"'1"2'2145,)&/+4@)S

Z0)(/)4,)32',/463 Q :@

S,+'4L6 @ 4,(32',/

6 ) A=B0

)C= 0=!

@.!14

)&+1 &4##( ;%&421"'1"2'2145,(&',4@)S Z 0)(/)4,)32',/463 Q :@ S,+'4 L6 @ 4,(32',/

6 ==)!

.?!4

)&+1 &4##( ;%&421"'1"2'2145,(&2'4@)S

Z

0)(/)4,)32',/463 Q :@ S,+'4 L6 @ 4,(32',/

6 == C0 D !

>!C4

)&+1 &4##( ;%&421"'1"2'2145,(&2*4@)S

Z

0)(/)4,)32',/463 Q :@ S,+'4 L6 @ 4,(32',/

6 E F=0)9!

6 !14)&+1 &4##( ;%&421"'1"2'2145,+&,*4@)S

Z0)(/)4,)32',/463 Q :@

S,+'4L6 @ 4,(32',/

6 0 9=0)=0!

6

6!14

)&+1 &4##( ;%&421"'1"2'2145,+&0/4@)S

Z

0)(/)4,)32',/463

Q :@ S,+'4

L6 @ 4,(32',/

6 E09 0!

6 !14

)&+1 &4##( ;%&421"'1"2'2145,+&1'4@)S Z

0)(/)4,)32',/463

Q :@ S,+'4

L6 @ 4,(32',/

Ata CEB-H/CA 139304391 SEI 00093-00000442/2023-41 / pg. 2

6 C = ) !

6 .!14

)&+1 &4##( ;%&42/"'1"2'2145,(&/+4@)S Z 0)(/)4,)32',/463 Q :@ S,+'4 L6 @ 4,(32',/

6 = 0 )=0 009) !

? !14)&+1 &4##( ;%&42/"'1"2'2145,*&,04@)S

Z0)(/)4,)32',/463 Q :@

S,+'4L6 @ 4,(32',/

6 E E 9 E !

6.!.4

=" 3 &4#G '%&)&+'#&42)"'1"2'2145'*&014@)S

Z

0)(/)4,)32',/463 Q :@ S,+'4 L6 @ 4,(32',/

6 6@ & &"" @3" "[O_ `6[@ a [[[O`' @ `.@. .@; .` @@@

b $ M 666 b

#76)',44 @ 9:# ; @ #$('+0'','

!@]&

ccc33

'''*0'''''112"2'201,

-" ,0*0'10*,

Ata CEB-H/CA 139304391 SEI 00093-00000442/2023-41 / pg. 3

! " #

! "#$% & % "'%# '%

$%& ' ( ) * + , ) - ) ! " .& / 0 ) 1 )&

) ' '

) & ! " "#$%& /2#34#/3/4& - .35.4& " 26 7 02812& .2 ' /3.1& )' 9 :" 6 .;3& <) " & .8 ' /3.1

) ) " 5 5## "'# #=>? @)=" A ===>@3 " @ & B C@ '&(

D $ E )) ) D

F G) 23.& & " H:F B " F $ 83;033.3

I"JK5

LLL''

333M03333344/#/3/04.

N# .0M044043

Manifestação 52 (139344340) SEI 00093-00000442/2023-41 / pg. 4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

CEB - Companhia Energética de Brasília published this content on 29 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2024 22:12:48 UTC.