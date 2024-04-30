Companhia Energetica De Brasilia - CEB is a Brazil-based holding company primarily engaged in the electrical energy sector. The Company is involved in the generation, transmission and distribution of electrical energy. As of Decemeber 31, 2011, the Company had three wholly owned subsidiaries: CEB Distribuicao SA, which is active in the distribution of electric energy in Distrito Federal, covering 5,822 square kilometers and serving 880,061 clients; CEB Geracao SA, which is aimed to operate one thermoelectric and one hydroelectric power plant, and CEB Participacoes SA, which is mainly active in the commercialization of the electricity produced by the hydroelectric power plant of Queimado. Through its subsidiary, Companhia Brasiliense de Gas SA, the Company is also involved in the distribution of liquefied natural gas.

Sector Electric Utilities