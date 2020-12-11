Brazil's Belo Monte dam owners challenge order to raise outflow

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The consortium that owns the
Belo Monte hydroelectric plant in the Amazon is asking Brazil's
government to reconsider an order to increase water outflow from
its massive dam, which will reduce both power generation and
profits.
Norte Energia said in a statement on Friday that it would
continue to challenge the order from state environmental
protection agency Ibama, which has already affected water flows
from the world's fourth largest dam.
The consortium, whose shareholders include state-run utility
Eletrobras SA, miner Vale SA and power
companies Neoenergia, Cemig and Light, was
ordered last month by a court to obey the Ibama order.
Ibama has argued that water levels on the Xingu river were
too low on a section below the dam called Volta Grande, hurting
the environment and the livelihood of indigenous communities
living downstream, which are now larger than expected when the
dam was built.
Directing more water to the river and less to the turbines
reduces turbine generation by Belo Monte at a time when most of
Brazil's hydroelectric dams are already producing well below
capacity due to low water levels.
Although Ibama's order is limited to a few months, at Norte
Energia there are fears it could be extended into 2021.
"The pressure from Ibama has been very strong," said a
source with knowledge of Norte Energia's situation, requesting
anonymity.
"The consequences are really very serious for the dam. This
would stop the generation of a lot of energy," he added.
A second source close to Norte Energia confirmed that the
issue is viewed with concern by consortium shareholders. In a
worst case scenario, the business could "fail" because the dam
would no longer be able to deliver on its commitments, the
source said.
