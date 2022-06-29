Log in
    CMIG4   BRCMIGACNPR3

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

(CMIG4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-06-28 pm EDT
10.61 BRL   -0.38%
08:38aCOMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS CEMIG : 14th Brazil Equity Conference - Citibank
PU
06/27COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/01COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS CEMIG : 2022 BofA Emerging Markets Debt & Miami Equity Conference
PU
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : 14th Brazil Equity Conference - Citibank

06/29/2022 | 08:38am EDT
A successful

case of Turnaround, Efficiency and Growth

Disclaimer

2

Some statements and estimates in this material may represent expectations about future events or results that involve risks and uncertainties known and unknown. There is no guarantee that the events or results referred to in these expectations will occur.

These expectations are based on present assumptions and analyses from the viewpoint of our management, based on their experience, the macroeconomic environment, market conditions in the energy sector and our expected future results, many of which are not under Cemig's control.

Important factors that can lead to significant differences between actual results and projections about future events or results include Cemig's business strategy, Brazilian and international economic conditions, technology, Cemig´s financial strategy, changes in the energy sector, hydrological conditions, conditions in the financial markets, uncertainty regarding future results of operations, plans and objectives as well as other factors. Because of these and other factors, our actual results may differ significantly from those indicated in or implied by these statements.

The information and opinions contained herein should not be understood as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the truthfulness, or completeness as of the date hereof of this information or these opinions. None of Cemig's professionals nor any of their related parties or representatives shall have any liability for any losses that may result from the use of the content of this presentation.

To evaluate the risks and uncertainties as they relate to Cemig, and to obtain additional information about factors that could lead to different results from those estimated by Cemig, please consult the section on Risk Factors included in our Formulário de Referência filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM, and in Form 20‐F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC.

In this material, financial amounts are in R$ million (R$ mn) unless otherwise stated. Financial data reflect the adoption of IFRS

CEMIG

4

Our energy transforming the lives of the people of Minas Gerais

Transforming lives with our energy

MG

G D P

Minas Gerais has the 3rd largest GDP in Brazil, behind only São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro

GDP MG 2021: R$805 bn (+5.1%)

GDP Brasil 2021: R$8.7 trillion(+4.6%)

Growth Expectation 2022 : +1.2%

Average Income(2021) R$ 2,277

2nd largest population in Brazil, approx. 10% of the country's population

4th largest in size, slightly larger than France and Spain, 40% larger than California

21MM

Inhabitants

HDI (2010) 0.731

IDEB - Early years in elementary school (2019) 6.3

Source: IBGE

Brazil's Leading Power Utility

5

In the Power Industry since 1952

US$5.16 bn(1)

15%

Market share in

Market Cap

the free market(2)

#1

#4

Integrated Power

EBITDA - 1Q22

Utility in Brazil

IFRS - R$1.9bn / U$405 mn

E S G

100% reneawble

  1. As of June 24th, 2022
  2. In the Brazilian Energy Industry

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 12:37:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
Financials
Sales 2022 32 037 M 6 102 M 6 102 M
Net income 2022 3 328 M 634 M 634 M
Net Debt 2022 10 015 M 1 908 M 1 908 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,18x
Yield 2022 6,08%
Capitalization 26 850 M 5 114 M 5 114 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 5 025
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 10,61 BRL
Average target price 11,87 BRL
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reynaldo Passanezi Filho Chief Executive Officer
Leonardo George de Magalhaes Chief Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch Chairman
José Reinaldo Magalhães Director
José João Abdalla Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG5.21%5 114
NEXTERA ENERGY-18.12%150 166
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.76%81 378
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.61%75 035
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.26%68 047
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.04%63 780