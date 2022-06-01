Log in
    CMIG4   BRCMIGACNPR3

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

(CMIG4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  06/01 02:36:11 pm EDT
11.41 BRL   -2.06%
02:32pCOMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS CEMIG : 2022 BofA Emerging Markets Debt & Miami Equity Conference
PU
01:02pCOMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS CEMIG : 2022 Emerging Markets Debt & Equity Conference - Miami
PU
05/16TRANSCRIPT : Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 16, 2022
CI
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : 2022 BofA Emerging Markets Debt & Miami Equity Conference

06/01/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
A successful

case of Turnaround, Efficiency and Growth

ESSA É A FONTE DA NOSSA ENERGIA

Disclaimer

2

Some statements and estimates in this material may represent expectations about future events or results that involve risks and uncertainties known and unknown. There is no guarantee that the events or results referred to in these expectations will occur.

These expectations are based on present assumptions and analyses from the viewpoint of our management, based on their experience, the macroeconomic environment, market conditions in the energy sector and our expected future results, many of which are not under Cemig's control.

Important factors that can lead to significant differences between actual results and projections about future events or results include Cemig's business strategy, Brazilian and international economic conditions, technology, Cemig´s financial strategy, changes in the energy sector, hydrological conditions, conditions in the financial markets, uncertainty regarding future results of operations, plans and objectives as well as other factors. Because of these and other factors, our actual results may differ significantly from those indicated in or implied by these statements.

The information and opinions contained herein should not be understood as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the truthfulness, or completeness as of the date hereof of this information or these opinions. None of Cemig's professionals nor any of their related parties or representatives shall have any liability for any losses that may result from the use of the content of this presentation.

To evaluate the risks and uncertainties as they relate to Cemig, and to obtain additional information about factors that could lead to different results from those estimated by Cemig, please consult the section on Risk Factors included in our Formulário de Referência filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM, and in Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC.

In this material, financial amounts are in R$ million (R$ mn) unless otherwise stated. Financial data reflect the adoption of IFRS

CEMIG

Brazil's Leading Power Utility

4

In the Power Industry since 1952

US$5.4 bn(1)

Market Cap

#1

Integrated Power

Utility in Brazil

14.5%

Market share in the free market(2)

#4

EBITDA - 1Q22

IFRS - U$406 mn

E S G

100% renewble

  1. As of May 19th, 2022
  2. In the Brazilian Energy Industry

Cemig: in Numbers

5

Integrated Power Utility in Brazil

Generation

5.8 GW

70 Power plants

63 6 1

Transmission

7,960 km

Free Customers

14.5% share

Distribution

Retail

Largest distribution

company

558,031 km

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 18:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 32 079 M 6 754 M 6 754 M
Net income 2022 3 320 M 699 M 699 M
Net Debt 2022 10 636 M 2 239 M 2 239 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,69x
Yield 2022 6,03%
Capitalization 28 079 M 5 912 M 5 912 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 5 025
Free-Float 77,9%
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 11,65 BRL
Average target price 12,26 BRL
Spread / Average Target 5,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reynaldo Passanezi Filho Chief Executive Officer
Leonardo George de Magalhaes Chief Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch Chairman
José Reinaldo Magalhães Director
José João Abdalla Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG15.52%5 912
NEXTERA ENERGY-18.93%148 693
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.26%86 629
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.92%80 391
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.00%75 224
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.7.20%68 401