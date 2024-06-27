Summary 1. ABOUT CEMIG 3 2. SUMMARY 7 3. ABOUT TCFD 10 3.1 TCFD recommendations 10 3.2 TCFD and the energy sector 11 4. REPORT 13 4.1 GOVERNANCE 13 4.1.1 Board Oversight 15 4.1.2 Committees 15 4.2 STRATEGY 16 4.2.1 Climate-related risks and opportunities 21 4.2.2 Impact of climate-related risks and opportunities 30 4.2.3 Scenario analysis 36 4.3 RISK MANAGEMENT 48 4.3.1 Risk Identification and Assessment Process 49 4.3.2 Risk management process 50 4.3.1 Top Risks identified by the company 53 4.4 METRICS & TARGETS 56 4.4.1 Company Metrics 56 4.4.2 Emissions data 57 4.4.1 Company Goals 60 4.4.2 Climate Action Plan: Lines of action 61 5. FINAL CONSIDERATIONS 63 6. REFERENCES 64 TCFD Report - CEMIG 2024 2 Rating: Public

1. ABOUT CEMIG Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig) operates in the areas of generation, transmission, commercialization and distribution of electricity, energy solutions (Cemig SIM) and distribution of natural gas (Gasmig). The group consists of the holding company Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig), the wholly-owned subsidiaries Cemig Geração e Transmissão S.A. (Cemig GT) and Cemig Distribuição S.A. (Cemig D), totaling 95 Companies, 49 Consortiums and 01 FIP (Fundo de Investimentos em Participações), in addition to assets and businesses in 24 Brazilian states and the Federal District. Cemig is a publicly-traded company, controlled by the Government of the State of Minas Gerais (51%), and its shares are traded in São Paulo, on B3 S.A. (Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão), in New York, on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and in Madrid, on the Latin American Stock Market (Latibex). In 2023, the company had a net profit of R$5.8 billion, which represented a growth of 41.46% compared to 2022. In the same year, it reached a record investment of R$ 4.8 billion, forecasting R$35 billion in total investments for the 2024-2028 cycle. Ranking among the largest power generators in the country, Cemig holds stakes in 83 operational generation projects across 10 Brazilian states, including 44 wholly-owned projects with 100% equity participation. Through its subsidiaries and affiliated transmission companies, the company operates a transmission network extending over 5,060.39 km. This system is responsible for transporting large energy blocks from major generating centers to consumer hubs. By utilizing transmission substations distributed across various regions within the concession area, it enables the supply to sub-transmission and distribution systems. Cemig's generation capacity is 5,189.96 MW, of which 96.54% comes from hydropower, 3.38% from wind power, and 0.08% from solar power. In terms of distributed generation, the company reported a total installed capacity of 3,723.29 MW. Figure 1 shows the current location of the company's plants. The company's current generation totals 19,997.67 GWh, considering all energy sources, including distributed generation. By the end of 2023, the company operated 60 Hydroelectric Power Plants (HPPs), Small Hydroelectric Plants (SHPs), and Small Hydro Generators, one photovoltaic plant, and seven wind complexes. The organization owns a total of 5,060 km of transmission lines. In the field of electricity distribution, Cemig manages the largest electricity distribution network in Latin America, with a length of 570,535 km. TCFD Report - CEMIG 2024 3 Rating: Public

Figure 1. Locations of Cemig Group's power plants. Source: Adapted from Cemig Annual and Sustainability Report, 2024. Due to its commitment to the principles of social and environmental responsibility, its economic and financial solidity, and its technical excellence, Cemig is internationally recognized as a benchmark in sustainability within its sector. The company is positioned as one of the main drivers in the consolidation of the Brazilian electric sector. Cemig has been a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World) for 24 years, being the only electric utility company in the Americas recognized in this list. It has also been part of the B3 Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) for the 19th consecutive year and was selected for the 14th time to be included in the Efficient Carbon Index (ICO2), created in 2010 by B3 and BNDES. Every year, Cemig is dedicated to building the path toward a low-carbon future, committing to increasingly ambitious climate goals. On this journey, it is notable that since 2011, the company has been publishing its independently verified greenhouse gas emissions inventory. This identifies the main sources of emissions to develop appropriate mitigation strategies, such as the decommissioning of its only thermoelectric power plant - UTE Igarapé - in 2019, making its energy generation complex 100% renewable since then. In addition to mitigation actions, the company recognizes the urgent need for prevention and adaptation in operations to increase the resilience of assets and the safety of energy use in the face of chronic climate changes and extreme weather events, whose frequency and intensity are likely to rise. In this regard, Cemig has been conducting annual climate scenario studies and investing in improving the efficiency and safety of its assets and their surroundings. This includes projects related to dams and wildfires in the regions where it operates. TCFD Report - CEMIG 2024 4 Rating: Public

Climate Journey - Cemig In 2023, as part of the headquarters' diversification strategy, Cemig SIM acquired 100% of the stake in special purpose companies that own three photovoltaic solar power plants, and Cemig GT announced the implementation of the Boa Esperança and Jusante solar photovoltaic plants. In the same year, given the relevance of the company's diversification strategy in line with the theme of climate change, Cemig's Board of Directors approved the constitution of the Innovation and Energy Transition Committee. Also throughout 2023, completing another stage of its climate journey, Cemig began to formalize the next steps of its decarbonization process through the preparation of the Climate Action Plan, in line with the main recommendations of frameworks and initiatives such as the CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), Transition Plan Taskforce (TPT) and Assessing Low-CarbonTransition (ACT). The Climate Action Plan (currently under development) outlines a series of time-bound actions, detailing the strategy the organization will adopt to guide its existing assets, operations, and entire business model towards a path aligned with the latest and most ambitious climate science recommendations. The Plan's objective-which will be reviewed every three years-is to align Cemig with the goals of the Paris Agreement, doing its part to limit global warming to 1.5°C. To provide visibility to these and other actions being developed by the company in line with its values of integrity, commitment, sustainability, and social responsibility, Cemig is publishing its Climate- Related Financial Disclosures Report (TCFD) for the third consecutive year. By ensuring transparency in its efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change, the company reinforces its commitment to the climate agenda. TCFD Report - CEMIG 2024 5 Rating: Public

Figure 2. Cemig's trajectory in the climate agenda. Source: Prepared by the authors. TCFD Report - CEMIG 2023 06 Rating: Public

In 2023, the Board of Directors held 23 meetings, addressing a variety of strategic issues, including climate change. The oversight of ESG activities, which encompasses climate issues, is carried out quarterly by the Audit Committee, ensuring compliance with standards and guidelines.

, addressing a variety of strategic issues, including climate change. The oversight of ESG activities, which encompasses climate issues, is carried out quarterly by the Audit Committee, ensuring compliance with standards and guidelines. Established in 2023, the Innovation and Energy Transition Committee plays a key role in advising the Board of Directors on issues related to innovation and Governance energy transition, with a special focus on decarbonization. • In a significant milestone, the Board of Directors approved the development of the company's Climate Action Plan. This plan represents Cemig's concrete commitment to decarbonization and establishes a clear trajectory for reducing emissions and adapting to climate change. This initiative reinforces the company's commitment to addressing climate-related challenges through mitigation and adaptation actions. • The Climate Action Plan outlines a series of concrete measures and comprehensive strategies that the company will adopt to achieve the ambitious goal of becoming Net Zero by 2040. • The impacts of climate change on water availability and hydroelectric generation have been the focus of Cemig's studies. To address this vulnerability, the company has been dedicated to scenario analysis, including Strategy advanced climate modeling. This guides their investments in alternative energy sources such as solar and wind, strengthening their resilience in the face of climate change. • Cemig faces multiple challenges arising from climate change. Rising temperatures are impacting the lifespan of equipment such as transformers, while intensifying winds pose a direct threat to transmission networks. Additionally, heavy rainfall can disrupt the electricity supply and affect the quality of the power supply. In the face of these vulnerabilities, Cemig has been TCFD Report - CEMIG 2024 7 Rating: Public

investing in adapting operations and asset resilience. Detailed analysis of climate data and the implementation of scenario-based action plans help Cemig mitigate these risks, ensuring the energy security and long-term sustainability of its operations. • Cemig's various governance forums conducted the review and approval of the Top Risk Matrix for the years 2023 and 2024. This matrix represents a key tool for identifying, assessing, and prioritizing the risks most relevant to the company, enabling a proactive approach to managing potential threats and opportunities, including those related to climate. • Cemig performed a comprehensive review of its Risk Management and Internal Controls Policy, along with the Risk Appetite Statement, to ensure that they are aligned with best practices and the company's specific needs. After thorough Risk review and approval by the relevant governance bodies, these documents Management provide the essential framework for effective risk management across the organization. The risk management team and the focal points of the risk holder areas conducted comprehensive training on the interpretation and implementation of the ISO 31000 standard. This international standard provides guidelines and principles for risk management, allowing Cemig to adopt a systematic and effective approach to identifying, analyzing, and responding to risks in all its operations and processes. This training reinforces the team's ability to manage risks in a way that is consistent and aligned with global best practices.

Since the preparation of the Climate Action Plan, Cemig has been defining several lines of action as part of its commitment to environmental sustainability and climate change mitigation. Covering a variety of key areas, these lines of action will be closely monitored, and include: O Expansion of its generating complex with investments in renewable energy sources; Metrics and O Tracking of the emission sources of the commercialized energy; Goals O Expansion of the commercialization of energy with renewable energy certificates (Cemig REC and I-REC); O 100% renewable own consumption; O Modernization and innovation of the electricity distribution service; O Reduction of losses in transmission and distribution; O Engagement with its suppliers aiming at reducing emissions from services and products; TCFD Report - CEMIG 2024 8 Rating: Public

Electrification of the company's own car fleet; Energy Efficiency Program and customer awareness; O Political engagement aimed at supporting initiatives to decarbonize the economy; Investments in innovative projects aligned with the energy transition; O Creation of incentives related to decarbonization goals for the entire company. Based on its commitment to the SBTi initiative, Cemig continues to work to approve its science-based targets . TCFD Report - CEMIG 2024 9 Rating: Public