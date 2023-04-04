Advanced search
    CMIG4   BRCMIGACNPR3

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

(CMIG4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  11:14:23 2023-04-04 am EDT
11.65 BRL   +0.60%
11:08aCompanhia Energetica De Minas Gerais Cemig : 3. Notice to the Market - Cemig 4Q 2022 Results – Presentation - Form 6-K
PU
03/29Companhia Energetica De Minas Gerais Cemig : Corporate Presentation - Safra Conference
PU
03/29News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : 3. Notice to the Market - Cemig 4Q 2022 Results – Presentation - Form 6-K

04/04/2023 | 11:08am EDT
United States

Securities and exchange commission
washington, d.c. 20549

FORM 6-K

report of foreign private issuer
pursuant to rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of
the securities exchange act of 1934

For the month of April 2023

Commission File Number 1-15224

Energy Company of Minas Gerais

(Translation of Registrant's Name into English)

Avenida Barbacena, 1200

30190-131 Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F a Form 40-F ___

Index

ItemDescription of Items

1. Notice to the Market dated March 17, 2023 - Cemig starts a process to sell 15 SHPs/HGPs.
2. Earnings Release for quarter ended on December 31, 2022.
3. Notice to the Market - Cemig 4Q 2022 Results - Presentation.
4. Notice to Shareholders dated March 22, 2023 - Interest on Capital.
5. Material Announcement dated March 27, 2023 - Cemig discloses investment projections for the 2023 - 2027 period.
6. Material Announcement dated February 17, 2023 - Cemig informs ANEEL its interest in extending the concession of the Sá Carvalho UHE.
2
Table of Contents

Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains statements about expected future events and financial results that are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein include those risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CEMIG undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, and claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

3
Table of Contents

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

By: /s/ Leonardo George de Magalhães

Name: Leonardo George de Magalhães

Title: Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Date: April 4, 2023

4
Table of Contents
1. Notice to the Market dated March 17, 2023 - CEMIG starts a process to sell 15 SHPs/HGPs.
5
Table of Contents

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 17.155.730/0001-64

Company Registry (NIRE): 31300040127

CEMIG GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A.

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 06.981.176/0001-58

Company Registry (NIRE): 31300020550

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CEMIG starts a process to sell 15 SHPs/HGPs

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG ("CEMIG"), a publicly held company with shares traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York, and Madrid, and CEMIG GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A. ("CEMIG GT"), a publicly held company and the wholly-owned subsidiary of CEMIG, hereby inform the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), and the market in general that it published today a notice for a bidding process aiming at the sale of 15 water generation SHPs/HGPs, 12 of which owned by Cemig GT and three by Horizontes Energia S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cemig GT. The minimum value for the single batch of assets is R$48.2 million, and the bidding process is expected to occur on August 10, 2023.

The aforementioned sale aims at complying with the guidelines of CEMIG's strategic planning that recommends the optimization of the asset portfolio to improve operational efficiency and capital allocation.

Further information is available on CEMIG's purchase portal, process 500-Y17124, at compras.cemig.com.br, "Bidding Processes Panel" - "Coming due".

CEMIG and CEMIG GT reaffirm their commitment to keeping shareholders, the market in general, and other stakeholders duly and timely informed about this matter, according to the applicable regulation, and in compliance with the restrictions set out in CVM rules and other applicable laws.

Belo Horizonte/MG - March 17, 2023.

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

6
Table of Contents
2. Earnings Release for quarter ended on December 31, 2022.
7
Table of Contents
8
Table of Contents
9
Table of Contents
10
Table of Contents
11
Table of Contents
12
Table of Contents
13
Table of Contents
14
Table of Contents
15
Table of Contents
16
Table of Contents
17
Table of Contents
18
Table of Contents
19
Table of Contents
20
Table of Contents
21
Table of Contents
22
Table of Contents
23
Table of Contents
24
Table of Contents
25
Table of Contents
26
Table of Contents
27
Table of Contents
28
Table of Contents
29
Table of Contents
30
Table of Contents
31
Table of Contents
32
Table of Contents
33
Table of Contents
34
Table of Contents
35
Table of Contents
36
Table of Contents
37
Table of Contents
38
Table of Contents
39
Table of Contents
40
Table of Contents
41
Table of Contents
42
Table of Contents
43
Table of Contents
44
Table of Contents
45
Table of Contents
46
Table of Contents
47
Table of Contents
48
Table of Contents
49
Table of Contents
50
Table of Contents
51
Table of Contents
52
Table of Contents
53
Table of Contents
54
Table of Contents
55
Table of Contents
56
Table of Contents
57
Table of Contents
58
Table of Contents
59
Table of Contents
60
Table of Contents
61
Table of Contents
62
Table of Contents
63
Table of Contents
64
Table of Contents
65
Table of Contents
66
Table of Contents
67
Table of Contents
68
Table of Contents
69
Table of Contents
3. Notice to the Market - Cemig 4Q 2022 Results - Presentation.
70
Table of Contents
71
Table of Contents
72
Table of Contents
73
Table of Contents
74
Table of Contents
75
Table of Contents
76
Table of Contents
77
Table of Contents
78
Table of Contents
79
Table of Contents
80
Table of Contents
81
Table of Contents
82
Table of Contents
83
Table of Contents
84
Table of Contents
85
Table of Contents
86
Table of Contents
87
Table of Contents
88
Table of Contents
89
Table of Contents
90
Table of Contents
91
Table of Contents
92
Table of Contents
93
Table of Contents
94
Table of Contents
95
Table of Contents
96
Table of Contents
97
Table of Contents
98
Table of Contents
99
Table of Contents
100
Table of Contents
101
Table of Contents
102
Table of Contents
103
Table of Contents
104
Table of Contents
105
Table of Contents
106
Table of Contents
107
Table of Contents
108
Table of Contents
109
Table of Contents
110
Table of Contents
111
Table of Contents
112
Table of Contents
4. Notice to Shareholders dated March 22, 2023 - Interest on Capital.
113
Table of Contents

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 17.155.730/0001-64

Company Registry (NIRE): 31300040127

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

We hereby inform our shareholders that the Executive Board approved the declaration of Interest on Equity - IoE. Detailed information about the payment is as follows:

1. Gross amount: R$424,226,000.00 (four hundred and twenty-four million, two hundred and twenty-six thousand reais)
2. Gross amount per share: R$0.19278403644 per share, to be paid with the mandatory minimum dividend for 2023, with a 15% withholding income tax, except for shareholders exempt from said withholding, under the law in force;
3. Date "with rights": shareholders of record on March 27, 2023, who hold common and preferred shares, will be entitled to the payment;
4. "Ex-rights" date: March 28, 2023;
5. Payment date: 2 (two) equal installments, the first of which to be paid by June 30, 2024, and the second by December 30, 2024.

Shareholders whose shares are not held in custody at CBLC (Companhia Brasileira de Liquidação e Custódia) and whose registration data is outdated are advised to go to a branch of Banco Itaú Unibanco S.A. (the institution managing CEMIG's Registered Share System) bearing their personal documents for the due update.

Belo Horizonte/MG - March 22, 2023.

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

114
Table of Contents
5. Material Announcement dated March 27, 2023 - CEMIG discloses investment projections for the 2023 - 2027 period.
115
Table of Contents

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 17.155.730/0001-64

Company Registry (NIRE): 31300040127

MATERIAL FACT

Cemig discloses investment projections for the 2023-2027 period

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG ("CEMIG" or "Company"), a publicly-held company with shares traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo,
New York, and Madrid, pursuant to CVM Resolution 44/2021, of August 23, 2021, hereby announces its investment projections for the 2023-2027 period, in the amount of
R$42.2 billion, as detailed below, to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), and the market in general.

Description Planned
(R$ billion)
Distribution 18.4
Generation 13.4
Transmission 3.5
Distributed Generation 3.2
Natural Gas 2.3
Innovation/IT 1.4
Total 42.2

It is important to emphasize that the investments are based on the assumption that they will create value for shareholders and that return rates will be higher than the cost of capital, ensuring the sustainability of the Company's business.

CEMIG reiterates its commitment to focusing on the state of Minas Gerais, mainly engaging in the generation, transmission and distribution of energy, providing excellent services for customers, with safety and maximum efficiency, through sustainable and results-oriented management, making the greatest investment in the Company's history.

The Company also emphasizes that the projections disclosed herein are mere estimates and do not constitute a promise of performance. The projections presented herein may change as they involve various factors - including of a market nature - that are beyond the Company's control.

Belo Horizonte/MG - March 27, 2023.

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

116
Table of Contents
6. Material Announcement dated February 17, 2023 - Cemig informs ANEEL its interest in extending the concession of the Sá Carvalho UHE.
117
Table of Contents

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 17.155.730/0001-64

Company Registry (NIRE): 31300040127

CEMIG GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A.

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 06.981.176/0001-58

Company Registry (NIRE): 31300020550

MATERIAL FACT

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG ("CEMIG" or "Company"), a publicly held company with shares traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York, and Madrid, under CVM Resolution 44/2021, of August 23, 2021, hereby informs the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), and the market in general that CEMIG GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A. ("Cemig GT"), a publicly held company and the wholly-owned subsidiary of CEMIG, to ensure its right to request a new concession award, under articles 26, 27, 28, and 30 of Federal Law 9.074/1995, and complying with the advance period regulated in article 1 of Federal Decree 9,271/2018, filed, on February 17, 2023, its "Interest" in the extension of the concession of the Sa Carvalho HPP, through the "Transfer of Shareholding Control" to its wholly-owned subsidiary Sa Carvalho S.A.

The Sá Carvalho HPP has an installed power of 78 MW and the energy it generates aims at public services, according to Concession Agreement 01/2004, whose final maturity is August 27, 2026.

Cemig GT reiterates that the only purpose of such Interest is to ensure its right in a possible extension of Concession Agreement 01/2004, for up to 30 (thirty) years, at the discretion of the granting authority, after the required Transfer of Shareholding Control, under the legislation in force, which still has assumptions pending definition by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME).

Any decision on the matter will only occur after the MME has disclosed all the conditions for the extension of the concession, which shall be submitted for resolution of the Company's governance bodies in due course.

The Company also emphasizes that such Interest will not suspend the analysis of legal alternatives in progress for the extension of the current concession.

Belo Horizonte, February 17, 2023.

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 15:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
