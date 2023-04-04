Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : 3. Notice to the Market - Cemig 4Q 2022 Results – Presentation - Form 6-K

United States

For the month of April 2023

Energy Company of Minas Gerais

Avenida Barbacena, 1200

30190-131 Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Item Description of Items

1. Notice to the Market dated March 17, 2023 - Cemig starts a process to sell 15 SHPs/HGPs.

2. Earnings Release for quarter ended on December 31, 2022.

3. Notice to the Market - Cemig 4Q 2022 Results - Presentation.

4. Notice to Shareholders dated March 22, 2023 - Interest on Capital.

5. Material Announcement dated March 27, 2023 - Cemig discloses investment projections for the 2023 - 2027 period.

6. Material Announcement dated February 17, 2023 - Cemig informs ANEEL its interest in extending the concession of the Sá Carvalho UHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

By: /s/ Leonardo George de Magalhães

Name: Leonardo George de Magalhães

Title: Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Date: April 4, 2023

1. Notice to the Market dated March 17, 2023 - CEMIG starts a process to sell 15 SHPs/HGPs.

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 17.155.730/0001-64

Company Registry (NIRE): 31300040127

CEMIG GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A.

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 06.981.176/0001-58

Company Registry (NIRE): 31300020550

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CEMIG starts a process to sell 15 SHPs/HGPs

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG ("CEMIG"), a publicly held company with shares traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York, and Madrid, and CEMIG GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A. ("CEMIG GT"), a publicly held company and the wholly-owned subsidiary of CEMIG, hereby inform the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), and the market in general that it published today a notice for a bidding process aiming at the sale of 15 water generation SHPs/HGPs, 12 of which owned by Cemig GT and three by Horizontes Energia S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cemig GT. The minimum value for the single batch of assets is R$48.2 million, and the bidding process is expected to occur on August 10, 2023.

The aforementioned sale aims at complying with the guidelines of CEMIG's strategic planning that recommends the optimization of the asset portfolio to improve operational efficiency and capital allocation.

Further information is available on CEMIG's purchase portal, process 500-Y17124, at compras.cemig.com.br, "Bidding Processes Panel" - "Coming due".

CEMIG and CEMIG GT reaffirm their commitment to keeping shareholders, the market in general, and other stakeholders duly and timely informed about this matter, according to the applicable regulation, and in compliance with the restrictions set out in CVM rules and other applicable laws.

Belo Horizonte/MG - March 17, 2023.

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

2. Earnings Release for quarter ended on December 31, 2022.

3. Notice to the Market - Cemig 4Q 2022 Results - Presentation.

4. Notice to Shareholders dated March 22, 2023 - Interest on Capital.

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 17.155.730/0001-64

Company Registry (NIRE): 31300040127

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

We hereby inform our shareholders that the Executive Board approved the declaration of Interest on Equity - IoE. Detailed information about the payment is as follows:

1. Gross amount: R$424,226,000.00 (four hundred and twenty-four million, two hundred and twenty-six thousand reais)

2. Gross amount per share: R$0.19278403644 per share, to be paid with the mandatory minimum dividend for 2023, with a 15% withholding income tax, except for shareholders exempt from said withholding, under the law in force;

3. Date "with rights": shareholders of record on March 27, 2023, who hold common and preferred shares, will be entitled to the payment;

4. "Ex-rights" date: March 28, 2023;

5. Payment date: 2 (two) equal installments, the first of which to be paid by June 30, 2024, and the second by December 30, 2024.

Shareholders whose shares are not held in custody at CBLC (Companhia Brasileira de Liquidação e Custódia) and whose registration data is outdated are advised to go to a branch of Banco Itaú Unibanco S.A. (the institution managing CEMIG's Registered Share System) bearing their personal documents for the due update.

Belo Horizonte/MG - March 22, 2023.

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

5. Material Announcement dated March 27, 2023 - CEMIG discloses investment projections for the 2023 - 2027 period.

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 17.155.730/0001-64

Company Registry (NIRE): 31300040127

MATERIAL FACT

Cemig discloses investment projections for the 2023-2027 period

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG ("CEMIG" or "Company"), a publicly-held company with shares traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo,

New York, and Madrid, pursuant to CVM Resolution 44/2021, of August 23, 2021, hereby announces its investment projections for the 2023-2027 period, in the amount of

R$42.2 billion, as detailed below, to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), and the market in general.

Description Planned

(R$ billion) Distribution 18.4 Generation 13.4 Transmission 3.5 Distributed Generation 3.2 Natural Gas 2.3 Innovation/IT 1.4 Total 42.2

It is important to emphasize that the investments are based on the assumption that they will create value for shareholders and that return rates will be higher than the cost of capital, ensuring the sustainability of the Company's business.

CEMIG reiterates its commitment to focusing on the state of Minas Gerais, mainly engaging in the generation, transmission and distribution of energy, providing excellent services for customers, with safety and maximum efficiency, through sustainable and results-oriented management, making the greatest investment in the Company's history.

The Company also emphasizes that the projections disclosed herein are mere estimates and do not constitute a promise of performance. The projections presented herein may change as they involve various factors - including of a market nature - that are beyond the Company's control.

Belo Horizonte/MG - March 27, 2023.

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

6. Material Announcement dated February 17, 2023 - Cemig informs ANEEL its interest in extending the concession of the Sá Carvalho UHE.

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 17.155.730/0001-64

Company Registry (NIRE): 31300040127

CEMIG GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A.

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 06.981.176/0001-58

Company Registry (NIRE): 31300020550

MATERIAL FACT

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG ("CEMIG" or "Company"), a publicly held company with shares traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York, and Madrid, under CVM Resolution 44/2021, of August 23, 2021, hereby informs the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), and the market in general that CEMIG GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A. ("Cemig GT"), a publicly held company and the wholly-owned subsidiary of CEMIG, to ensure its right to request a new concession award, under articles 26, 27, 28, and 30 of Federal Law 9.074/1995, and complying with the advance period regulated in article 1 of Federal Decree 9,271/2018, filed, on February 17, 2023, its "Interest" in the extension of the concession of the Sa Carvalho HPP, through the "Transfer of Shareholding Control" to its wholly-owned subsidiary Sa Carvalho S.A.

The Sá Carvalho HPP has an installed power of 78 MW and the energy it generates aims at public services, according to Concession Agreement 01/2004, whose final maturity is August 27, 2026.

Cemig GT reiterates that the only purpose of such Interest is to ensure its right in a possible extension of Concession Agreement 01/2004, for up to 30 (thirty) years, at the discretion of the granting authority, after the required Transfer of Shareholding Control, under the legislation in force, which still has assumptions pending definition by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME).

Any decision on the matter will only occur after the MME has disclosed all the conditions for the extension of the concession, which shall be submitted for resolution of the Company's governance bodies in due course.

The Company also emphasizes that such Interest will not suspend the analysis of legal alternatives in progress for the extension of the current concession.

Belo Horizonte, February 17, 2023.

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer