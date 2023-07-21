COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 17.155.730/0001-64

Company Registry (NIRE): 31300040127

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Acquisition of equity stakes in Special Purpose Entities owning

photovoltaic plants, with 13 MWp of installed power.

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG ("CEMIG"), a publicly held company with shares traded in the stock markets of São Paulo, New York, and Madrid, hereby informs the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), and the market in general, in continuity to the Notice to the Market disclosed on April 8, 2022, that its wholly-owned subsidiary CEMIG SOLUÇÕES INTELIGENTES EM ENERGIA S.A. ("Cemig SIM"), concluded, on this date, the acquisition of the remaining 51% of the equity interests held in the Specific Purpose Companies ("SPE"): (i) G2 OLARIA 1 ENERGIA S.A., (ii) G2 CAMPO LINDO 1 ENERGIA S.A. and (iii) G2 CAMPO LINDO 2 ENERGIA S.A., becoming the holder of 100% of the shares of said Companies, as well as the acquisition of 100% of the shares in SPE G2 OLARIA 2 ENERGIA S.A..

The 4 SPEs own 4 photovoltaic plants, with 13 MWp of installed power in the shared distributed mini generation modality, in full commercial operation, located in the city of Lavras, State of Minas Gerais.

The acquisition totaled R$47.4 million.

With this acquisition, Cemig SIM expands its total installed capacity to 52 MWp in operation and 90 MWp under construction, scheduled for completion in the second half of 2024.

This transaction reinforces the Company's growth strategy in the Distributed Generation market, with 100% equity interests in the plants under its management, exclusively in the State of Minas Gerais.

Belo Horizonte, July 20, 2023.

Marco da Camino Ancona Lopez Soligo

Acting Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Classification: Public