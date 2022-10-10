Advanced search
    CMIG4   BRCMIGACNPR3

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

(CMIG4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  09:54 2022-10-10 am EDT
10.84 BRL   +0.65%
09:52aCompanhia Energetica De Minas Gerais Cemig : BTG Pactual Latam CEO Conference
PU
09/27Companhia Energetica De Minas Gerais Cemig : EGM - Call Notice
PU
09/26COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : BTG Pactual Latam CEO Conference

10/10/2022 | 09:52am EDT
A successful

case of Turnaround, Efficiency and Growth

Disclaimer

2

Some statements and estimates in this material may represent expectations about future events or results that involve risks and uncertainties known and unknown. There is no guarantee that the events or results referred to in these expectations will occur.

These expectations are based on present assumptions and analyses from the viewpoint of our management, based on their experience, the macroeconomic environment, market conditions in the energy sector and our expected future results, many of which are not under Cemig's control.

Important factors that can lead to significant differences between actual results and projections about future events or results include Cemig's business strategy, Brazilian and international economic conditions, technology, Cemig´s financial strategy, changes in the energy sector, hydrological conditions, conditions in the financial markets, uncertainty regarding future results of operations, plans and objectives as well as other factors. Because of these and other factors, our actual results may differ significantly from those indicated in or implied by these statements.

The information and opinions contained herein should not be understood as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the truthfulness, or completeness as of the date hereof of this information or these opinions. None of Cemig's professionals nor any of their related parties or representatives shall have any liability for any losses that may result from the use of the content of this presentation.

To evaluate the risks and uncertainties as they relate to Cemig, and to obtain additional information about factors that could lead to different results from those estimated by Cemig, please consult the section on Risk Factors included in our Formulário de Referência filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM, and in Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC.

In this material, financial amounts are in R$ million (R$ mn) unless otherwise stated. Financial data reflect the adoption of IFRS

CEMIG

4

Our energy transforming the lives of the people of Minas Gerais

MG

Minas Gerais has the 3rd largest

GDP in Brazil, behind only São

Paulo and Rio de Janeiro

G D P

GDP MG 2021: R$805 bn (+5.1%)

GDP Brasil 2021: R$8.7 trillion(+4.6%)

Growth Expectation 2022 : +2.26%

2nd largest population in Brazil, approx. 10% of the country's population

4th largest in size, slightly larger than France and Spain, 40% larger than California

21MM

Inhabitants

Average Income(2021) R$ 2,277

HDI (2010) 0.731

IDEB - Early years in elementary school (2019) 6.3

Source: IBGE

Brazil's Leading Power Utility

5

In the Power Industry since 1952

#415%

Market Cap

US$5.9 bn(1)

#1

Integrated Power

Utility in Brazil

Market share in the free market(2)

#4 EBITDA 2021 - R$8.0 bn

EBITDA - 1S22

IFRS - R$2.3bn / U$439mn

Adj - R$3.7bn / U$722mn

E S G

  1. As of September 27th, 2022
  2. In the Brazilian Energy Industry

1 0 0 %

r e n e w a b l e e n e r g y

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 13:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 32 359 M 6 206 M 6 206 M
Net income 2022 3 215 M 617 M 617 M
Net Debt 2022 10 941 M 2 098 M 2 098 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,77x
Yield 2022 6,53%
Capitalization 27 710 M 5 315 M 5 315 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 5 025
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
Duration : Period :
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 10,77 BRL
Average target price 12,34 BRL
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reynaldo Passanezi Filho Chief Executive Officer
Leonardo George de Magalhaes Chief Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch Chairman
José Reinaldo Magalhães Director
José João Abdalla Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG6.80%5 315
NEXTERA ENERGY-17.81%150 758
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-15.09%68 581
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.50%68 160
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.09%58 354
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-18.04%53 605