Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMIG4   BRCMIGACNPR3

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

(CMIG4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  11:07:27 2023-03-27 am EDT
10.78 BRL   +1.41%
10:58aCompanhia Energetica De Minas Gerais Cemig : Comunicado al Mercado - XXVIII Encuentro Anual de Cemig con el Mercado de Capitales.
PU
03/25Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/25Companhia Energetica De Minas Gerais Cemig : Aviso aos Acionistas - Comunicado art.133 da Lei nº6.40476
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Comunicado al Mercado - XXVIII Encuentro Anual de Cemig con el Mercado de Capitales.

03/27/2023 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Welcome!

1

ACCELERATING CEMIG'S VALUE CREATION AND TRANSFORMATION

Reynaldo Passanezi Filho - CEO

Certain statements and estimates in this material may represent expectations about future events or results, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may be known or unknown. There is no guarantee that events or results will occur as referred to in these expectations.

These expectations are based on the present assumptions and analyses from the point of view of our management, in accordance with their experience and other factors such as the macroeconomic environment, market conditions in the electricity sector, and expected future results, many of which are not under our control.

Important factors that could lead to significant differences between actual results and the projections about future events or results include Cemig's business strategy, Brazilian and international economic conditions, technology, our financial strategy, changes in the electricity sector, hydrological conditions, conditions in the financial and energy markets, uncertainty on our results from future operations, plans and objectives, and other factors. Due to these and other factors, our results may differ significantly from those indicated in or implied by such statements.

The information and opinions herein should not be understood as a recommendation to potential investors, and no investment decision should be based on the veracity, currentness or completeness of this information or these opinions. None of our staff nor any party related to any of them or their representatives shall have any responsibility for any losses that may arise as a result of use of the content of this presentation.

To evaluate the risks and uncertainties as they relate to Cemig, and to obtain additional information about factors that could give rise to different results from those estimated by Cemig, please consult the section on Risk Factors included in the Reference Form filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) - and in the 20-F Form filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In this material, financial amounts are in R$ million (R$ mn) unless otherwise stated. Financial data reflect the adoption of IFRS.

STRATEGY

INVESTMENTS FOCUSED ON MINAS GERAIS,

SEEKING MAXIMIZATION OF RESULTS THROUGH SUSTAINABLE MANAGEMENT

New approach to capital allocation

Investment outside Minas R$ 34.1 billion* in minority stockholdings, without control, and without adequate return.

Low investment in the regulated businesses - averaging 1.0 billion/year (in 2014-2019)

* Updated by IPCA+6% (Dec/22): dividends received, asset disposals and valuation

280º23en-c2o8nthtroCedme iIgnvInevsteidstorre' s MCeemtingg

Divestments - recovering cash of R$ 6.5 billion*

Investments in Minas R$ 2.76 billion/year

(7x more than in 2009-18)

Market valuation R$ 28.2 billion

At Dec. 2022:

Up 180% from September 2018,

  • 2.2x appreciation of the IEE index,

  • 5.8x appreciation of the Ibovespa)

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 14:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
10:58aCompanhia Energetica De Minas Gerais : Comunicado al Mercado - XXVIII Encuentro Anual de C..
PU
03/25Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter En..
CI
03/25Companhia Energetica De Minas Gerais : Aviso aos Acionistas - Comunicado art.133 da Lei nº..
PU
03/25Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
03/24Companhia Energetica De Minas Gerais : Comunicado ao Mercado - Alteração na data de divulg..
PU
02/24Companhia Energetica De Minas Gerais : Item Description of Items - Form 6-K
PU
02/13Companhia Energetica De Minas Gerais : BTG Pactual Conference
PU
01/16Companhia Energetica De Minas Gerais : Santander's 27TH Annual Latin American Conference
PU
01/16Companhia Energetica De Minas Gerais : JPMorgan Brazil Opportunities Conference
PU
01/12Companhia Energetica De Minas Gerais : Notice to Shareholders - Expected date for the Annu..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 32 728 M 6 228 M 6 228 M
Net income 2022 3 442 M 655 M 655 M
Net Debt 2022 10 883 M 2 071 M 2 071 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,36x
Yield 2022 7,36%
Capitalization 26 879 M 5 115 M 5 115 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 5 025
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
Duration : Period :
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 10,63 BRL
Average target price 12,06 BRL
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reynaldo Passanezi Filho Chief Executive Officer
Leonardo George de Magalhaes Chief Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch Chairman
José Reinaldo Magalhães Director
José João Abdalla Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG-4.58%5 115
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.46%150 434
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.28%75 990
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.95%74 688
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.37%72 726
ENEL S.P.A.7.20%58 930
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer