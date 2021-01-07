Log in
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG    CMIG4

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

(CMIG4)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Conselho de Administração - Sumário das Decisões

01/07/2021 | 04:52pm EST
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

Companhia Aberta

CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64

NIRE 31300040127

Sumário das principais deliberações

O Conselho de Administração da Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, na 808ª reunião, realizada em 23/12/2020, deliberou:

1 - Declaração de Juros sobre Capital Próprio-JCP Adicional.

A v . Ba r b acen a, 1 2 0 0 - Sa n to A go s tinh o - CE P 3 0 1 9 0- 13 1

Belo Horizonte - MG - Brasil - Fax (31)3506-5026 - Tel.: (31)3506-5024

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 23 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 21:51:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 23 690 M 4 391 M 4 391 M
Net income 2020 1 766 M 327 M 327 M
Net Debt 2020 15 405 M 2 855 M 2 855 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Yield 2020 2,91%
Capitalization 22 999 M 4 268 M 4 262 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 5 329
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
Duration : Period :
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 14,36 BRL
Last Close Price 14,27 BRL
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Reynaldo Passanezi Filho Chief Executive Officer
Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch Chairman
Leonardo George de Magalhaes Chief Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo Gasparino da Silva Director
Cledorvino Belini Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG-2.88%4 312
NEXTERA ENERGY1.66%153 650
ENEL S.P.A.7.89%111 444
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.53%92 020
ORSTED A/S6.51%91 835
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.71%66 906
