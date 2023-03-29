Advanced search
    CMIG4   BRCMIGACNPR3

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

(CMIG4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:00 2023-03-28 pm EDT
10.94 BRL   +0.46%
08:36aCompanhia Energetica De Minas Gerais Cemig : Corporate Presentation - Safra Conference
PU
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/27Utilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Corporate Presentation - Safra Conference

03/29/2023 | 08:36am EDT
ACCELERATING

VALUE CREATION AND TRANSFORMATION

Some statements and estimates in this material may represent expectations about future events or results that involve risks and uncertainties known and unknown. There is no guarantee that the events or results referred to in these expectations will occur.

These expectations are based on present assumptions and analyses from the viewpoint of our management, based on their experience, the macroeconomic environment, market conditions in the energy sector and our expected future results, many of which are not under Cemig's control.

Important factors that can lead to significant differences between actual results and projections about future events or results include Cemig's business strategy, Brazilian and international economic conditions, technology, Cemig´s financial strategy, changes in the energy sector, hydrological conditions, conditions in the financial markets, uncertainty regarding future results of operations, plans and objectives as well as other factors. Because of these and other factors, our actual results may differ significantly from those indicated in or implied by these statements.

The information and opinions contained herein should not be understood as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the truthfulness, or completeness as of the date hereof of this information or these opinions. None of Cemig's professionals nor any of their related parties or representatives shall have any liability for any losses that may result from the use of the content of this presentation.

To evaluate the risks and uncertainties as they relate to Cemig, and to obtain additional information about factors that could lead to different results from those estimated by Cemig, please consult the section on Risk Factors included in our Formulário de Referência filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM, and in Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC.

In this material, financial amounts are in R$ million (R$ mn) unless otherwise stated. Financial data reflect the adoption of IFRS

In the Power Industry since 1952

ESG

100% renewable energy

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 12:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 34 485 M 6 670 M 6 670 M
Net income 2023 4 473 M 865 M 865 M
Net Debt 2023 14 080 M 2 723 M 2 723 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,63x
Yield 2023 8,44%
Capitalization 27 988 M 5 414 M 5 414 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
EV / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 4 969
Free-Float 79,2%
Managers and Directors
Reynaldo Passanezi Filho Chief Executive Officer
Leonardo George de Magalhaes Chief Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch Chairman
José Reinaldo Magalhães Director
José João Abdalla Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG-1.80%5 414
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.00%149 539
IBERDROLA, S.A.2.93%76 809
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.44%74 470
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.00%73 019
ENEL S.P.A.8.35%60 036
