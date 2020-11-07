Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : EGM - Convocation

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS

CEMIG

CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

CONVOCATION

Stockholders are hereby called to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Stockholders to be held on November 9, 2020, at 2 p.m., exclusively online, at the Company's head office, in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, through the Zoom digital platform, which will enable stockholders to take part and vote, provided they send the Remote Voting Form, to decide on:

Election of one alternate member of the Audit Board, following the resignation of a member.

Any stockholder who wishes to do so may exercise the right to vote using the remote voting system, in accordance with CVM Instruction 481/2009, by sending the corresponding Remote Voting Form (Boletim de Voto à Distância, or BVD), through the stockholder's custodian agent or mandated bank by October 28, 2020, or directly to the Company by email at: ri@cemig.com.br, by October 28, 2020.

Any stockholder who wishes to be represented by proxy at the said General Meeting of Stockholders should obey the precepts of Article 126 of Law 6406 of 1976, and Paragraph 2 of Clause 10 of the Company's by-laws, by sending to the email address ri@cemig.com.br, by email, preferably by November 5, 2020, proofs of ownership of the shares, issued by a depositary financial institution, and a power of attorney with specific powers.

Belo Horizonte, October 9, 2020

Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch

Chair of the Board of Directors

Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 1 of 1 This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.