Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : EGM - Proposal By The Board Of Directors

11/07/2020 | 07:32pm EST

PROPOSAL

BY THE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TO THE

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD, ONLINE, ON

NOVEMBER 9, 2020

Dear Stockholders:

The Board of Directors of Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - Cemig proposes that the following proposal be submitted to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Stockholders:

  • Election of one alternate member of the Audit Board of the Company, following the resignation of Mr. Germano Luiz Gomes Vieira.

As can be seen, the objective of this proposal is to meet the legitimate interests of the stockholders and of the Company, and for this reason it is the hope of the Board of Directors that it will be approved.

Belo Horizonte, October 7, 2020.

Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch

Afonso Henriques Moreira Santos

Cledorvino Belini

José João Abdalla Filho

José Reinaldo Magalhães

Marcelo Gasparino da Silva

Marco Aurélio Dumont Porto

Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva

Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 1 of 1

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

12.5

Igor Mascarenhas Eto

a. Name

b. Date of birth

November 23, 1991

c. Profession

Company manager

d. CPF or passport

107.944.856-00

e. Proposed elected position

Member of the Audit Board

f. Date of election

November 9, 2020

g. Swearing-in date

November 9, 2020

h. Period of office

Up to the AGM of 2022

i. Other positions held or functions exercised in the Issuer

None

j. Whether elected by the controlling stockholder or not

Yes

k. Independent member / criterion

l. Number of consecutive periods of office

0

m. Professional experience

i. Principal professional experience in the last 5 years, indicating: Company's name and

Minas Gerais State Government, 2019-2022 administration:

business sector; position; whether the company is part of (i) the same economic group as

- (i) State Secretary, since March 2020;

the Issuer, or (ii) is controlled by a stockholder of the Issuer that holds a direct or indirect

- (ii) Government General Secretary, Jan. 2019-March 2020.

equity interest of 5% or more in any one class of security of the Issuer.

Election campaign of Romeu Zema for governor: Administration coordinator, August-October 2018.

Partido Novo:

- (i) Finance Secretary, Belo Horizonte: April 2017-April 2019.

- (ii) Since August 2017: Party expansion leader, Greater Belo Horizonte region.

- (iii) Official speaker for the party.

Lecturer on liberalism and entrepreneurship for young leaders.

2LM Consultoria e Treinamento, Belo Horizonte: Projects Manager, March 2016-December 2017.

Pearson Consultoria e Gestão Estratégica, Belo Horizonte: Partner/owner, May 2014 - November 2016 and

January 2018 - August 2019.

ArteClube Comunicação, Belo Horizonte: Partner/owner, January 2015 - November 2016.

ii. State all the administrative positions that the candidate occupies in other companies or in

organizations of the third sector

n. Description of any of the following events that have taken place in the last 5 years:

i. any criminal conviction

No

ii. any guilty judgment in an administrative proceeding of the CVM, and penalties applied

No

iii. any court or administrative judgment against which there is no further appeal which has

suspended or disqualified the person from carrying out any professional or commercial

activity.

No

12.6. For each of the people who acted as a member of the Board of Directors or the Audit

Board in the last business year, state, in the form of a table, the percentage of participation

Not applicable.

in meetings held by each body in the period, subsequent to being sworn in to the position.

12.7. Please supply the information mentioned in item 12.5 in relation to the members of

the committees formed under the by-laws, and also of the audit committee, the risk

committee, the finance committee and the remuneration committee, even if suchNot applicable. committees or structures are not created by the by-laws

12.8. If the candidate acted as a member of any of the committees established under the by- laws, or the audit, risk, financial or remuneration committee/s, even if such committees are

not required to exist under the bylaws, state in the form of a table the percentage ofNot applicable. meetings of each body that the candidate attended in the period, after being sworn in

12.9. Information on the existence of any conjugal relationship, stable union or family relationship up to the second level of proximity, between:

a) any manager of the Issuer

No

b. (i) manager of the Issuer and (ii) managers of a direct or indirect subsidiary of the Issuer

No

c. (i) managers of the Issuer or of its direct or indirect subsidiaries or (ii) direct or indirect

controlling stockholders of the Issuer

No

d. (i) managers of the Issuer and (ii) managers of direct or indirect subsidiaries of the Issuer

No

12.10. Information on relationships of subordination, provision of service or control existing in the last three business years between managers of the Company and:

a. any direct or indirect subsidiary of the Issuer, except where the Issuer directly or indirectly

holds 100% of the share capital

None

b. direct or indirect controlling stockholder of the Issuer

No

c. if material, any supplier, client, debtor or creditor of the Issuer, or of any of its subsidiaries,

or of the parent companies or subsidiaries of any of these

No

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2020 00:31:02 UTC
