Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : EGM - Proposal By The Board Of Directors
11/07/2020 | 07:32pm EST
PROPOSAL
BY THE
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
TO THE
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
TO BE HELD, ONLINE, ON
NOVEMBER 9, 2020
Dear Stockholders:
The Board of Directors of Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - Cemig proposes that the following proposal be submitted to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Stockholders:
Election of one alternate member of the Audit Board of the Company, following the resignation of Mr. Germano Luiz Gomes Vieira.
As can be seen, the objective of this proposal is to meet the legitimate interests of the stockholders and of the Company, and for this reason it is the hope of the Board of Directors that it will be approved.
Belo Horizonte, October 7, 2020.
Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch
Afonso Henriques Moreira Santos
Cledorvino Belini
José João Abdalla Filho
José Reinaldo Magalhães
Marcelo Gasparino da Silva
Marco Aurélio Dumont Porto
Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva
This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.
Igor Mascarenhas Eto
a. Name
b. Date of birth
November 23, 1991
c. Profession
Company manager
d. CPF or passport
107.944.856-00
e. Proposed elected position
Member of the Audit Board
f. Date of election
November 9, 2020
g. Swearing-in date
November 9, 2020
h. Period of office
Up to the AGM of 2022
i. Other positions held or functions exercised in the Issuer
None
j. Whether elected by the controlling stockholder or not
Yes
k. Independent member / criterion
l. Number of consecutive periods of office
m. Professional experience
i. Principal professional experience in the last 5 years, indicating: Company's name and
Minas Gerais State Government, 2019-2022 administration:
business sector; position; whether the company is part of (i) the same economic group as
- (i) State Secretary, since March 2020;
the Issuer, or (ii) is controlled by a stockholder of the Issuer that holds a direct or indirect
- (ii) Government General Secretary, Jan. 2019-March 2020.
equity interest of 5% or more in any one class of security of the Issuer.
Election campaign of Romeu Zema for governor: Administration coordinator, August-October 2018.
Partido Novo:
- (i) Finance Secretary, Belo Horizonte: April 2017-April 2019.
- (ii) Since August 2017: Party expansion leader, Greater Belo Horizonte region.
- (iii) Official speaker for the party.
Lecturer on liberalism and entrepreneurship for young leaders.
2LM Consultoria e Treinamento, Belo Horizonte: Projects Manager, March 2016-December 2017.
Pearson Consultoria e Gestão Estratégica, Belo Horizonte: Partner/owner, May 2014 - November 2016 and
January 2018 - August 2019.
ArteClube Comunicação, Belo Horizonte: Partner/owner, January 2015 - November 2016.
ii. State all the administrative positions that the candidate occupies in other companies or in
organizations of the third sector
n. Description of any of the following events that have taken place in the last 5 years:
i. any criminal conviction
No
ii. any guilty judgment in an administrative proceeding of the CVM, and penalties applied
No
iii. any court or administrative judgment against which there is no further appeal which has
suspended or disqualified the person from carrying out any professional or commercial
activity.
No
12.6. For each of the people who acted as a member of the Board of Directors or the Audit
Board in the last business year, state, in the form of a table, the percentage of participation
Not applicable.
in meetings held by each body in the period, subsequent to being sworn in to the position.
12.7. Please supply the information mentioned in item 12.5 in relation to the members of
the committees formed under the by-laws, and also of the audit committee, the risk
committee, the finance committee and the remuneration committee, even if suchNot applicable.committees or structures are not created by theby-laws
12.8. If the candidate acted as a member of any of the committees established under the by- laws, or the audit, risk, financial or remuneration committee/s, even if such committees are
not required to exist under the bylaws, state in the form of a table the percentage ofNot applicable.meetings of each body that the candidate attended in the period, after being sworn in
12.9. Information on the existence of any conjugal relationship, stable union or family relationship up to the second level of proximity, between:
a) any manager of the Issuer
No
b. (i) manager of the Issuer and (ii) managers of a direct or indirect subsidiary of the Issuer
No
c. (i) managers of the Issuer or of its direct or indirect subsidiaries or (ii) direct or indirect
controlling stockholders of the Issuer
No
d. (i) managers of the Issuer and (ii) managers of direct or indirect subsidiaries of the Issuer
No
12.10. Information on relationships of subordination, provision of service or control existing in the last three business years between managers of the Company and:
a. any direct or indirect subsidiary of the Issuer, except where the Issuer directly or indirectly
holds 100% of the share capital
None
b. direct or indirect controlling stockholder of the Issuer
No
c. if material, any supplier, client, debtor or creditor of the Issuer, or of any of its subsidiaries,
or of the parent companies or subsidiaries of any of these
No
