Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : EGM - Remote Voting Form

11/07/2020 | 07:34pm EST

Information updated on: October 8, 2020

REMOTE VOTING FORM

EGM - CIA. ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG - November 9, 2020

Name of Stockholder

Stockholder's federal tax number

(Legal entity = 'CNPJ'; Individual = 'CPF')

Email address

Orientation on filling the form

This Remote Voting Form refers to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG to be held on November 9, 2020 at 2 p.m., and should be filled in if the stockholder opts to exercise their right to remote voting under Article 121, §1, of Law 6404/1976 and CVM Instruction 481/2009.

If the stockholder chooses to exercise their right to remote voting, all fields in this document must be filled.

For this Remote Voting Form to be considered valid and the votes cast in it to be counted, the stockholder (or their legal representative, as the case may be) must: (i) initial every page, and (ii) sign it at the end.

The final deadline for delivery of this Remote Voting Form directly to the Company or though service providers (under article 21-B of CVM Instruction 481) is seven days before the date on which the meeting is held.

Any stockholder who opts to exercise their right to remote voting through their custody agent must transmit their voting instructions in accordance with the rules specified by the sub-custodian, who will send the said statements of vote to the Deposit Center of the São Paulo stock exchange (Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão - 'B3'). For this, stockholders should contact their custody agents to ascertain the necessary procedures.

CVM Instruction 481/09 requires stockholders to transmit their instructions for filling in of the Remote Voting Form to their custody agents at least seven days in advance of the date on which the Meeting is held.

Orientations for delivery - indicating the options of: (i) sending directly to the company; or (ii) sending instructions on filling the form to the mandated institution or the custodian:

Any stockholder who wishes to may opt to exercise their right to vote through the remote voting system, in the terms of CVM Instruction 481/2009, by sending the Remote Voting Form through their custody agent, bookkeeping bank or directly to the Company.

Postal address and email address for sending of the Remote Voting Form, if the stockholder wishes to deliver the document directly to the company:

A stockholder opting to exercise the right to vote by sending the Voting Form directly to the Company should send the following items to:

Superintendência de Relações com Investidores, [General Manager's Office, Investor Relations Department], Avenida Barbacena, 1.200,

Santo Agostinho,

30190-131 Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil -

  1. hard copy (paper) version of this form, duly filled in, signed and with all pages initialed;
  2. authenticated copies of the following documents:
    1. for private individuals:
      • valid identity document with photo, and number of CPF;
      • when holding a power of attorney (which must have been issued less than a year from the date of the EGM), send the power of attorney with authenticated signature and identity document of its holder.
    3. for legal entities:
      • latest consolidated By-laws or Articles of Association, and corporate documents proving legal representation of the stockholder;
      • CNPJ (the entity's document proving Brazilian corporate federal tax registration and number); and
      • identity document, with photo, of the legal representative.
    5. for investment funds:
      • latest consolidated regulations of the fund, with CNPJ document;
      • By-lawsor Articles of Association of the Fund's administrator or manager (whichever is specified in the fund's voting policy), and corporate documents proving the powers of representation; and
      • identity document, with photo, of the legal representative.

The document acknowledging receipt of the form and of the other documents of proof should be dated at least seven days prior to the date of the General Meeting.

To avoid any delays in delivery of the documentation, it may be delivered, also, to the email ri@cemig.com.br.

Institution contracted by the company to provide the service of securities bookkeeping, with name, physical and email address, telephone and name of contact person:

ltaú Corretora de Valores S.A.

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar, São Paulo, SP, Brazil.

Tel.: +55 (11) 3003-9285 (for calls from state capital cities and metropolitan regions) +55 (11) 0800 720 9285 (for calls from other locations)

Lines open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on business days.

Email: atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br

Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 1 of 2

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

REMOTE VOTING FORM

EGM - CIA. ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG OF November 9, 2020

Decisions of the EGM

Election of Audit Board by candidate - Number of seats to be filled: 1

1. Appointment of candidate to the Audit Board (the stockholder may nominate as many candidates as there are seats to be filled in the election).

Igor Mascarenhas Eto (Alternate member) (Nominated by the majority stockholder)

[ ] Approve

[ ] Reject

[ ] Abstain

City:

Date:

Signature:

Name of stockholder:

Telephone:

Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 2 of 2

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2020 00:33:02 UTC
