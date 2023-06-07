Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMIG4   BRCMIGACNPR3

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

(CMIG4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:35:55 2023-06-07 pm EDT
12.19 BRL   +0.08%
03:08pCompanhia Energetica De Minas Gerais Cemig : Material Fact - Cemig GT executed Agreement regulating the purchase of all shares of Baguari
PU
06/05Companhia Energetica De Minas Gerais Cemig : Bradesco BBI 14th London Conference
PU
06/01G Mining Ventures Corp. Enters into Power Purchase Agreement with Companhia Energetica De Minas Gerais and Cemig Geracao E Transmissao S.A
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Material Fact - Cemig GT executed Agreement regulating the purchase of all shares of Baguari

06/07/2023 | 03:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 17.155.730/0001-64

Company Registry (NIRE): 31300040127

CEMIG GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 06.981.176/0001-58

Company Registry (NIRE): 31300020550

MATERIAL FACT

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG ("CEMIG" or "Company"), a publicly held company with shares traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York, and Madrid, hereby informs, under CVM Resolution 44/2021, of August 23, 2021, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), and the market in general that on May 30, 2023, that it executed a Share Purchase Agreement regulating the purchase of all shares of Baguari I Geração de Energia Elétrica S.A. ("Baguari I"), a company controlled by NEOENERGIA S.A. ("NEOENERGIA"), by Baguari Energia S.A ("Baguari Energia"), a company controlled by CEMIG GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A. ("CEMIG GT"), with 69.39% of the capital stock, and FURNAS CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS S.A. ("FURNAS"), with the remaining 30.61%.

Baguari Energia and Baguari I hold an interest of 49% and 51%, respectively, in Consórcio UHE Baguari, as shown below:

On December 16, 2022, Neoenergia notified Baguari Energia about the execution of an agreement executed with CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS DO NORTE DO BRASIL S.A. ("ELETRONORTE") for the transfer of the interest held in Baguari I, formalizing the offer to Baguari Energia of its preemptive right in the acquisition of 100% of the capital

Classification: Targeted

stock of Baguari I, for R$453.9 million. This price is not subject to any type of adjustment.

On March 14, 2023, the Company disclosed a Material Fact informing the disposal of the entire equity interest it held in Baguari Energia to FURNAS for R$393.0 million - ("Transaction 1").

On March 17, 2023, after approval by the General Shareholders' Meeting of Baguari Energia of the exercise of the preemptive right for the acquisition of all shares of Baguari I, Neoenergia was duly notified by Baguari Energia about the preemptive right exercised - ("Transaction 2").

With the conclusion of Transaction 1, the Company will no longer hold any interest in Baguari Energia and, consequently, will not be part of Consórcio UHE Baguari. Should Transaction 2 be concluded before the completion of Transaction 1, the Company will participate in the capital increase of Baguari Energia, in the proportion of its shares, for the acquisition of 100% of Baguari I and, at the end of both Transactions, it will sell 100% of the interest it holds in Consórcio UHE Baguari to

FURNAS.

The conclusion of Transaction 1 and Transaction 2 will be subject to compliance with the usual conditions precedent for this type of transaction, including the applicable authorizations.

CEMIG and CEMIG GT reaffirm their commitment to keeping shareholders, the market in general, and other stakeholders duly and timely informed about the outcome of the Transactions, under the applicable regulation, and in compliance with the restrictions outlined in CVM rules and other applicable laws.

Belo Horizonte, May 31, 2023.

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Classification: Targeted

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 19:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
03:08pCompanhia Energetica De Minas Gerais : Material Fact - Cemig GT executed Agreement regulat..
PU
06/05Companhia Energetica De Minas Gerais : Bradesco BBI 14th London Conference
PU
06/01G Mining Ventures Corp. Enters into Power Purchase Agreement with Companhia Energetica ..
CI
06/01Brazauro Recursos Minerais S.A Enters into Power Purchase Agreement with Companhia Ener..
CI
05/25Companhia Energetica De Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Periodic Tariff Revision (RT..
PU
05/09Companhia Energetica De Minas Gerais : Comunicado ao Mercado - Apresentações a analistas/a..
PU
05/09Companhia Energetica De Minas Gerais : Comunicado ao Mercado - Corporate Presentation_May-..
PU
05/05Transcript : Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May..
CI
05/04Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
05/04COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG : 1st ..
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 33 994 M 6 925 M 6 925 M
Net income 2023 4 087 M 833 M 833 M
Net Debt 2023 11 331 M 2 308 M 2 308 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,63x
Yield 2023 7,29%
Capitalization 30 805 M 6 270 M 6 276 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 4 969
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
Duration : Period :
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 12,18 BRL
Average target price 12,57 BRL
Spread / Average Target 3,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reynaldo Passanezi Filho Chief Executive Officer
Leonardo George de Magalhaes Chief Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch Chairman
Luis Claudio Correa Villani Head-Information Technology
Luiz Fernando de Medeiros Moreira Head-Compliance & Internal Controls
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG6.64%6 270
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.97%148 479
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.91%78 645
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.86%75 641
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-12.86%69 166
ENEL S.P.A.20.28%65 696
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer