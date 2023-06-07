Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Material Fact - Cemig GT executed Agreement regulating the purchase of all shares of Baguari

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 17.155.730/0001-64
Company Registry (NIRE): 31300040127
CEMIG GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A.
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 06.981.176/0001-58
Company Registry (NIRE): 31300020550
MATERIAL FACT
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG ("CEMIG" or "Company"), a publicly held company with shares traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York, and Madrid, hereby informs, under CVM Resolution 44/2021, of August 23, 2021, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), and the market in general that on May 30, 2023, that it executed a Share Purchase Agreement regulating the purchase of all shares of Baguari I Geração de Energia Elétrica S.A. ("Baguari I"), a company controlled by NEOENERGIA S.A. ("NEOENERGIA"), by Baguari Energia S.A ("Baguari Energia"), a company controlled by CEMIG GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A. ("CEMIG GT"), with 69.39% of the capital stock, and FURNAS CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS S.A. ("FURNAS"), with the remaining 30.61%.
Baguari Energia and Baguari I hold an interest of 49% and 51%, respectively, in Consórcio UHE Baguari, as shown below:
On December 16, 2022, Neoenergia notified Baguari Energia about the execution of an agreement executed with CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS DO NORTE DO BRASIL S.A. ("ELETRONORTE") for the transfer of the interest held in Baguari I, formalizing the offer to Baguari Energia of its preemptive right in the acquisition of 100% of the capital