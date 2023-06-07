Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Material Fact - Cemig GT executed Agreement regulating the purchase of all shares of Baguari

stock of Baguari I, for R$453.9 million. This price is not subject to any type of adjustment.

On March 14, 2023, the Company disclosed a Material Fact informing the disposal of the entire equity interest it held in Baguari Energia to FURNAS for R$393.0 million - ("Transaction 1").

On March 17, 2023, after approval by the General Shareholders' Meeting of Baguari Energia of the exercise of the preemptive right for the acquisition of all shares of Baguari I, Neoenergia was duly notified by Baguari Energia about the preemptive right exercised - ("Transaction 2").

With the conclusion of Transaction 1, the Company will no longer hold any interest in Baguari Energia and, consequently, will not be part of Consórcio UHE Baguari. Should Transaction 2 be concluded before the completion of Transaction 1, the Company will participate in the capital increase of Baguari Energia, in the proportion of its shares, for the acquisition of 100% of Baguari I and, at the end of both Transactions, it will sell 100% of the interest it holds in Consórcio UHE Baguari to

FURNAS.

The conclusion of Transaction 1 and Transaction 2 will be subject to compliance with the usual conditions precedent for this type of transaction, including the applicable authorizations.

CEMIG and CEMIG GT reaffirm their commitment to keeping shareholders, the market in general, and other stakeholders duly and timely informed about the outcome of the Transactions, under the applicable regulation, and in compliance with the restrictions outlined in CVM rules and other applicable laws.

Belo Horizonte, May 31, 2023.

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer