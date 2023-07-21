COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 17.155.730/0001-64

Company Registry (NIRE): 31300040127

CEMIG GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 06.981.176/0001-58

Company Registry (NIRE): 31300020550

MATERIAL FACT

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG ("CEMIG" or "Company"), a publicly held company with shares traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York, and Madrid, under CVM Resolution 44/2021, of 08/23/2021, hereby informs the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), and the market in general that CEMIG GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A. ("Cemig GT"), a publicly held company and the wholly-owned subsidiary of CEMIG, to ensure its right to request a new concession award, according to the provisions of article 11 of Law 12,783/2013, filed, on 07/20/2023, with the Ministry of Mines and Energy ("MME") and the Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency ("ANEEL"), a mail expressing its "Interest in the extension of the concession of the Sá Carvalho HPP, under the Physical Guarantee Quotas regime".

The Sá Carvalho HPP has an installed capacity of 78 MW, with power aimed at public services, according to the Concession Agreement 01/2004, maturing on 08/27/2026.

Furthermore, in the mail submitted to MME and ANEEL, Cemig GT also expresses interest in the extension, under the Physical Guarantee Quotas regime, of the concessions of Emborcação and Nova Ponte HPPs (Concession Agreement 07/1997).

Cemig GT emphasizes that this interest is non-binding and aims at ensuring its right in a potential extension of Concession Agreement 01/2004, and reiterates the same interest in Concession Agreement 07/1997.

Any decision on the matter will only occur after MME and ANEEL disclose all the conditions for the extension of the concessions, which shall be submitted to a resolution by the Company's Governance.

The Company also clarifies that such interest will not suspend the analysis of legal alternatives in progress for the extension of the expiring concessions.

Belo Horizonte, July 20, 2023.

Marco da Camino Ancona Lopez Soligo

Acting Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

