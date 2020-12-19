Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG    CMIG4   BRCMIGACNPR3

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

(CMIG4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Material Facts - 4th Amendment to Taesa's Shareholders' Agreement

12/19/2020 | 08:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -

CEMIG

LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

4th Amendment to Taesa's Shareholders' Agreement

Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, listed and traded in São Paulo, New York and Madrid), in accordance with CVM Instruction 358 of Jan. 3, 2002 as amended, hereby reports to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) and the market as follows:

Cemig's affiliated company Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ('Taesa') has today published the following Material Announcement:

"Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. (B3: TAEE11) ("Taesa" ou "Companhia") announces that today the controlling shareholders, Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG and ISA Investimentos e Participações do Brasil S.A., signed the 4th Amendment to Taesa's Shareholders' Agreement ("Amendment").

The Amendment addresses changes in the Bylaws related to the composition of the Company's Board of Directors and the change in the authority levels regarding the association of the Company and/or its subsidiaries with other companies, in addition to the adaptation of the text on the approval of qualified quorum matters, clarifications regarding the headhunting process for reelection and creation of an Executive Office, as well as the exclusion of a clause referring to the removal of a member of the Company's Executive Board.

The 4th Amendment to Taesa's Shareholders' Agreement is filed at the Company's headquarters and available for consultation on the Company's website (www.taesa.com.br/ri), on the website of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br), and on the website of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (www.cvm.gov.br)."

Belo Horizonte, December 18, 2020.

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 1 of 1

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 13:04:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
08:05aCOMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Material Facts - 4th Amendment to Taesa's..
PU
12/17COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Conselho de Administração - Sumário das D..
PU
12/15Brazil regulator to further analyze outflow at Belo Monte dam
RE
12/11Brazil's Belo Monte dam owners challenge order to raise outflow
RE
12/04COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Comunicado ao Mercado - Renúncia do Diret..
PU
11/25COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Itaú BBA Latam Conference / Foro Latibex
PU
11/16CEMIG Swings to Q3 Net Profit, Posts Higher Revenue in Q3
MT
11/13COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS : 3rd quarter results
CO
11/13COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Press Release
CO
11/11COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Comunicado ao Mercado - Apresentação dos ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 23 547 M 4 630 M 4 630 M
Net income 2020 1 479 M 291 M 291 M
Net Debt 2020 14 565 M 2 864 M 2 864 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 2,63%
Capitalization 22 280 M 4 379 M 4 381 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 5 329
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
Duration : Period :
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 14,20 BRL
Last Close Price 13,96 BRL
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Reynaldo Passanezi Filho Chief Executive Officer
Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch Chairman
Leonardo George de Magalhaes Chief Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo Gasparino da Silva Director
Cledorvino Belini Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG5.40%4 402
NEXTERA ENERGY23.08%145 971
ENEL S.P.A.15.38%101 423
IBERDROLA, S.A.24.29%85 493
ORSTED A/S61.18%76 683
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.98%66 472
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ