Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Material Facts - 4th Amendment to Taesa's Shareholders' Agreement

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -

CEMIG

LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

4th Amendment to Taesa's Shareholders' Agreement

Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, listed and traded in São Paulo, New York and Madrid), in accordance with CVM Instruction 358 of Jan. 3, 2002 as amended, hereby reports to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) and the market as follows:

Cemig's affiliated company Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ('Taesa') has today published the following Material Announcement:

"Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. (B3: TAEE11) ("Taesa" ou "Companhia") announces that today the controlling shareholders, Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG and ISA Investimentos e Participações do Brasil S.A., signed the 4th Amendment to Taesa's Shareholders' Agreement ("Amendment").

The Amendment addresses changes in the Bylaws related to the composition of the Company's Board of Directors and the change in the authority levels regarding the association of the Company and/or its subsidiaries with other companies, in addition to the adaptation of the text on the approval of qualified quorum matters, clarifications regarding the headhunting process for reelection and creation of an Executive Office, as well as the exclusion of a clause referring to the removal of a member of the Company's Executive Board.

The 4th Amendment to Taesa's Shareholders' Agreement is filed at the Company's headquarters and available for consultation on the Company's website (www.taesa.com.br/ri), on the website of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br), and on the website of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (www.cvm.gov.br)."

Belo Horizonte, December 18, 2020.

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 1 of 1

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.