COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 17.155.730/0001-64

Company Registry (NIRE): 31300040127

MATERIAL FACT

Official Letter Received from the Controlling Shareholder

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG ("CEMIG" or "Company"), a publicly held company with shares traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York, and Madrid, hereby informs, under CVM Resolution 44/2021, of August 23, 2021, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), and the market in general that it received, today, the Official Letter SECGERAL/GAB GOVERNADOR nº. 241/2023, from the State of Minas Gerais, the Company's controlling shareholder, with the following content:

"Your Excellencies Chairmen of the Boards of Directors,

With my cordial greetings, I inform you that the State of Minas Gerais has been committed in solving the situation of Minas Gerais' contractual public debt with the Federal Government, which is projected to reach R$161 billion on December 31, 2023.

Within this context, I inform you that, on November 22, 2023, in a meeting with the Presidents of the National Congress and the Legislative House of Minas Gerais, I received the attached official letter (Official Letter 1174.2023-PRESID - 77396758), which presents alternative proposals for the settlement, treatment, and evolution of said debt (Official Letters 1172.2023-PRESID - 77396860, 77396894, 77396932 and 77396885). Also, on the same date, I met with the Ministry of Finance and, given the discussions, we issued the Official Letter SECGERAL/GAB GOVERNADOR nº. 240/2023 (77393438).

I emphasize that the alternatives presented will be subject to detailed analyses by technicians of both the Federal Government and the State Government, which is why no public manifestation or acceptance has been issued by the State Government regarding the possible federalization of state-owned companies with shares listed on the Stock Exchange.

In this sense, I am forwarding this Official Letter for your knowledge and to be verified if it should be disclosed as a material act or fact, pursuant to CVM Resolution 44/2021.

I reiterate my admiration and respect and put myself at your disposal. Sincerely,

Romeu Zema Neto

Governor of the State of Minas Gerais"

Cemig reaffirms its commitment to keeping shareholders, the market in general, and other stakeholders duly and timely informed on the developments of this matter.

Belo Horizonte, November 23, 2023.

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Classification: Public