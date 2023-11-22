COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 17.155.730/0001-64

Company Registry (NIRE): 31.300.040.127

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Cemig joins the UN Global Compact's 100% Transparency Movement

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG ("CEMIG" or "Company"), a publicly held company with shares traded in the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York, and Madrid, hereby informs, to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), and the market in general, that it has become a signatory of the UN Global Compact's 100% Transparency Movement. The initiative is aimed at advancing in the Sustainable Development Goal 16 (SDG16), to combat all forms of corruption. This document establishes targets and actions to engage companies in committing to the subject.

By joining this 100% Transparency Movement, the Company commits to moving towards the following goals:

100% transparency in interactions with the Public Administration;

100% integrity in Senior Management Remuneration;

100% of the high-risk value chain trained in integrity;

high-risk value chain trained in integrity; 100% transparency in Compliance and Governance structures;

100% transparency on whistleblowing channels.

The Movement has established the year of 2030 as the deadline for fully achieving the goals. Cemig has been advancing in meeting the requirements and plans to deliver the results prior to the established deadline.

With this initiative, Cemig publicly expresses the Company's decision to strengthen integrity and transparency throughout the value chain.

Belo Horizonte, November 22, 2023.

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Classification: Targeted